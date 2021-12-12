Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled

Dr. Dre is reportedly a single man again. According to TMZ, Dre has reportedly reached an agreement to finalize his divorce from Nicole Young. The rap mogul acknowledged the end of his marriage by posing in front of balloons that spelled out, “Divorced AF.”

Dre, whose full name is Andre Romelle Young, and his estranged wife reportedly reached an agreement in principle to end their marriage. Even though the two have reached this agreement, they haven’t signed anything yet. As a result, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ, “This whole thing could blow up again.”

While nothing has been officially finalized just yet, Dre is already celebrating being a single man. On Instagram, Breyon Prescott posted a photo of the music producer posing alongside balloons that spelled out, “Divorced AF.” Prescott said that Dre told him that the divorce was “final.” Although, based on TMZ’s report, Dre and Young have to tie up some loose ends before they are officially divorced. Still, while their divorce may not be finalized, it certainly seems as though the matter has been put to bed… by Dre at least.

Dre and Young, who share two adult children together, have been involved in a contentious divorce for more than a year now. Young originally filed to divorce Dre in June 2020. The pair had been married for 24 years at that point. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Their divorce proceedings soon took an even more serious turn when Young accused Dre of domestic violence. She claimed that her ex was abusive towards her on several occasions throughout their marriage and alleged that he placed a gun to her head, punched her in the face, and slammed her against the wall. Dre denied the allegations and stated that “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.” In response, Young said that Dre’s denials were “blatant lies.”

The most recent update about their divorce came in October, which is when TMZ reported that Dre was served with divorce papers while he was laying his grandmother to rest. The publication reported that the music mogul was served with papers while he was walking back to his car after his grandmother was buried. The papers reportedly had to do with attorney fees, as there was a dispute about how much Dre was supposed to pay for Young’s legal representation.