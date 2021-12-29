Dr. Dre Officially Divorced, Ex-Wife Receiving Massive Sum

Dr. Dre (born Andre Young) and his estranged wife Nicole Young have officially come to an agreement on the division of property, effectively closing out their divorce. TMZ reports the former rapper and his ex-wife filed the documents for the property settlement agreement this week and Dr. Dre has promised to pay Young a hefty settlement: $100 million. He’ll pay Young $50 million upfront and will pony up the other half in a year from now.

It’s just a small fraction of Dre’s $820 million estate. Young and Dr. Dre had a long face-off in court over her contested prenup, which she said she signed under duress. Dre will keep all seven of their owned properties, which includes most notably the $100 million Brentwood estate. He also maintains the full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and investments in multiple partnerships and trusts. In addition to the already heavily valued package, he’ll also keep their Apple stocks, which includes the profits from the sale of Beats.

On Young’s side, the former couple will split their numerous vehicles. She’ll keep four and he’ll keep six. She’s also allowed to keep all of her jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she controlled throughout their relationship. The producer is not being held responsible for her million-dollar legal fees –– meaning Nicole will have to cough up the money on her own. On some of the properties, Dre kept a few storage lockers. Young is entitled to any item of hers that’s inside the lockers. With this settlement, Young will not be entitled to spousal support, which was a major point of contention in the divorce proceedings.

Sources close to the two tell the outlet that Dre might’ve generously given her more in the divorce had she not drawn out the process by contesting their prenuptial agreement. She also could’ve had the chance to watch the Super Bowl Halftime show from the arena as a friendly ex, the insider says. According to Dr. Dre’s lawyer, the two have already been divorced.