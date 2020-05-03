Donald Trump Tells Mike Tyson to 'Keep Punching' After Viral Workout Video

✖

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently proved that he still has the skills that helped him secure 44 wins by KO in his career. He posted a video that showed him sparring with a partner and throwing punches with stunning speed. Donald Trump saw this video, and had a simple message for Tyson.

"Keep Punching Mike!" Trump wrote on Sunday morning. He joined the multitudes fascinated by this video and Tyson's striking ability and speed. Many users proclaimed that they could last one round in the ring with the 53-year-old boxer, but they were quickly shut down. The majority of people actually believed that Tyson could enter a ring in the coming days and knock out any opponent with ease.

Trump and Tyson have a history together that dates back to the late 1980s. The future president agreed to become the boxer's adviser in July 1988. The decision was made following Tyson firing his manager, Bill Cayton, as well as a bout with Michael Spinks. Trump had organized the fight to promote his hotel and casino and had reportedly made millions.

"Mike Tyson has asked me and I have agreed, to serve jointly, with regard to future decisions about Mike Tyson's career," Trump told the New York Times in 1988. However, the partnership dissolved later in the year when Tyson opted for promoter Don King. Trump responded by reportedly sending Tyson a bill for $2 million.

The pair reunited once again when Trump was running for president against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Tyson said that he was backing his former adviser due to being treated with respect throughout their relationship. He explained that not many other people had treated him in the same manner as the presidential candidate.

"That s— is the real deal. Listen: I'm a black motherf—er from the poorest town in the country. I've been through a lot in life," Tyson told the Daily Caller in 2016. "And I know him. When I see him, he shakes my hand and respects my family. None of them — Barack, whoever — nobody else does that. They're gonna be who they are and disregard me, my family. So I'm voting for him. If I can get 200,000 people or more to vote for him, I'm gonna do it."