Donald Trump Sends Message to Yankees After Death of Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner

The New York Yankees lost co-owner Hank Steinbrenner this week, as he died from an illness. There have been many Yankees fans and players who have sent their condolences to the Steinbrenner family, but the team also received condolences from President Donald Trump. On Twitter, Trump sent a message to the Yankees, and he also described his relationship with Steinbrenner.

“My condolences to the Steinbrenner family, and the entire [Yankees] Organization, on the passing of Hank Steinbrenner,” Trump wrote. “He was a friend and will be missed greatly by all!” The president also retweeted the Yankees’ announcement on Steinbrenner’s passing. He was 63 years old when he died, and was running the team with his younger brother Hal Steinbrenner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in the statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

One of the things Steinbrenner was outspoken about was the Yankees’ rivals, the Boston Red Sox. He didn’t like the phrase “Red Sox Nation,” telling reporters in 2008: “Red Sox Nation? What a bunch of bulls— that is…That was a creation of the Red Sox and ESPN, which is filled with Red Sox fans…Go anywhere in America and you won’t see Red Sox hats and jackets, you’ll see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee country. We’re going to put the Yankees back on top and restore the universe to order.”

Hank Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, who owned the Yankees from 1973 to 2010, the same year he died. Hank and Hal took over as co-owners in 2010, but they were taking care of day-to-day operations since 2007 due to George’s health. The Steinbrenner family has had a lot of success with the Yankees, winning seven World Series titles, 11 pennants and 19 division titles.