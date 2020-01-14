Sports

Donald Trump’s Arrival in New Orleans for Clemson vs. LSU Has Louisiana Residents Divided

President Donald Trump is at the College Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday night to watch the LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. As Trump walked out onto the field before the National Anthem with First Lady Melania Trump, there were cheers and a “USA” chant broke out from the crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. There was a much more mixed response from viewers at home.

The game is a match-up between the No. 1 ranked LSU, which won the Peach Bowl 63-28 over the Oklahoma Sooners and previously won the SEC title, and the No. 3 rankled Clemson, which eked out a win over Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson won the ACC title after an undefeated season, and won the National Championship last year. Meanwhile, LSU just had an undefeated regular season and is looking for its first national championship since 2007.

Trump, who attended last year’s National Championship as well, was welcomed by some fans online. Trump won Louisiana in the 2016 Presidential Election, as well as Clemson’s home-state South Carolina.

“The President and First Lady have landed in NOLA and they look great as usual), one fan tweeted.

“Welcome to Louisiana President Trump to you and your beautiful wife! Enjoy LSU football,” another Louisiana resident wrote. “It don’t get any better! Geaux Tigers!!!”

“Welcome to New Orleans President Trump!!” another wrote.

There were also responses from Louisiana residents who are not Trump supporters.

“Trump needs to take his a— home,” one person wrote. “We don’t want you in Nola bruh.”

“Trump really took a whole a— trip to new orleans for a sport he can’t even play,” another commented.

“Trump in new orleans get it away please,” another wrote.

Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

