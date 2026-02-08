It appears President Donald Trump won’t be in attendance for the 2026 Super Bowl. The current POTUS noted that this year’s event in Santa Clara, California, is too far for him to travel with his schedule.

However, Trump has already gone down in history for his previous appearance at the NFL’s championship game, which went down on Feb. 9, 2025.

About Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Appearance

In the historic moment, Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl while in office.

U.S. President Donald Trump poses with family members of victims in the January 1 attack on Bourbon Street and emergency responders prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As he walked onto the field, Trump was met with loud cheers from the stands of Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. After waving to the crowd, the president shook hands with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

President Trump also did a meet-and-greet with the honorary coin toss participants. Among those participating in the coin toss were family members of the 2025 New Orleans New Year’s Day attack, as well as city police officers and other emergency personnel.

The world leader, who had just started his second term in the Oval Office, sat next to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, for the game. Others who sat in the President’s Super Bowl suite included Eric and Lara Trump, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

See some of the online reactions to President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl LIX appearance below:

“The moment Donald Trump was shown on the jumbotron during the National Anthem, the Caesars Superdome EXPLODED with cheers! The energy was ELECTRIC as thousands of fans rose to their feet in support of the 45th AND 47th President of the United States!” (source)

“Goosebumps and happy tears.” (source)

“He’s doing all kinds of things no one has ever done before!” (source)

“Thats my president! The G.O.A.T! Everyone!” (source)

For his Super Bowl prediction, President Donald Trump believed that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LIX. However, they were unsuccessful. The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-40.