Don Sutton, Dodgers Legend, Dead at 75

Don Sutton, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, died in his sleep on Monday night. He was 75 years old. He spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers but spent time with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and California Angels.

“Today we lost a great ballplayer, a great broadcaster and, most importantly, a great person,” Dodger president Stan Kasten said in a statement. "Don left an indelible mark on the Dodger franchise during his 16 seasons in Los Angeles, and many of his records continue to stand to this day. ...On behalf of the Dodger organization, we send our condolences to the entire Sutton Family, including Don’s wife Mary, his son Daron and his daughters Staci and Jacquie."

Sutton was a member of the Dodgers from 1966-1980, 1988. He joined the Astros in 1981 and was there for nearly two seasons. He was traded to the Brewers in 1982 before being traded to the A's in 1985. Later in the 1985 season, Sutton was sent to the Angels and was with the team until 1987. In his career, Sutton won 324 games and struck out 3,574 batters. Sutton started 756 games which ranks third all-time. He is the Dodgers all-time leader in games pitched (550), innings pitched (3,816 1/3), strikeouts (2,696) and shutouts (52).

Once Sutton's playing career is over, he became a broadcaster and spent the majority of his career with the Atlanta Braves, joining the team in 1990. He would remain on the broadcast team until he joining the Washington Nationals in 2007. Sutton returned to the Braves in 2009 and would call games until the start of the 2019 season when he fractured his femur. Along with being a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sutton is also a member of the Dodgers and Braves Hall of Fame.

"Don was as feared on the mound as he was beloved in the booth," the Braves said in a statement. “A 300-game winner who was a four-time All-Star, Don brought an unmatched knowledge of the game and his sharp wit to his calls. But despite all the success, Don never lost his generous character or humble personality."