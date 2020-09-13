Dolphins Stay in Locker Room During Anthems, and Fans Sound Off

Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots prepared for a critical AFC East battle. Before kickoff, the league played "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" and the national anthem. The Patriots stood for both songs, but the Dolphins followed through on a previous statement and remained in the locker room. They took the field at the end of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and prepared for the coin toss.

When the fans saw the Dolphins take the field, they began sounding off on social media. Some praised the Patriots for standing while simultaneously criticizing the other team. These Twitter users said that the Dolphins needed to "stay in the locker room forever." Others, however, expressed a different opinion. They said that the Dolphins are free to stand, kneel or remain in the locker room. Their issue was that the CBS broadcast talked continuously about the subject.