Dolphins Stay in Locker Room During Anthems, and Fans Sound Off
Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots prepared for a critical AFC East battle. Before kickoff, the league played "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" and the national anthem. The Patriots stood for both songs, but the Dolphins followed through on a previous statement and remained in the locker room. They took the field at the end of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and prepared for the coin toss.
When the fans saw the Dolphins take the field, they began sounding off on social media. Some praised the Patriots for standing while simultaneously criticizing the other team. These Twitter users said that the Dolphins needed to "stay in the locker room forever." Others, however, expressed a different opinion. They said that the Dolphins are free to stand, kneel or remain in the locker room. Their issue was that the CBS broadcast talked continuously about the subject.
Agreed. Just pointing it out. My preference is actually what the Dolphins did. They stayed in the locker room.— Dante Pink Goat Gaming 🐐 - #GoatFam MDFesports (@PinkGoatGaming) September 13, 2020
prevnext
The New England Patriots just stood for the National Anthem. The Miami dolphins sat in the locker room.
I am now a Pats fan and hope they demolish all the little boys on their knees!!!!— Lloyd Reeves (@105artillery) September 13, 2020
Patriots Vs. Dolphins. Every Patriot stood during National Anthem, Dolphins stayed in the locker room until after it was over. None of these players fought for this country or served in the armed forces, yet they disrespect the very country that made them multi millionaires.— Lt. Murphy (@LtMurphy5) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Man. I really hate the Patriots. But they all just stood for the National Anthem while the dolphins stayed in the locker room. Respect to the them. 🇺🇸 #PatsNation— Mitchell Fraker 🇺🇸 (@mitchfraker) September 13, 2020
@NFLonCBS suddenly back to showing the National anthem before a regular season game between the #Patriots and #dolphins, then remarking instantly on who stood and who waited on the locker room. We don’t need the help being divided as a nation at the moment thanks— Ricky “Silver Fox” Lee (@Madhatta34) September 13, 2020
prevnext
The dolphins want to be in the locker room? may as well stay there!. #gopats— Matt (@Twin502s) September 13, 2020
Pisses me off that the Dolphins stayed in the locker room for the anthem.— peter piekarski (@PiekarskiPeter) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Patriots stand for the anthem, loser dolphins stay in the locker room.
Let's go Pats!— Scruffy (@BigDogDan) September 13, 2020
Dolphins hid in locker room like cowards. They gonna get beat extra bad cause of it.— Curtis (@Michael99478603) September 13, 2020
prevnext
@Patriots thank you to every patriot for standing for the National Anthem and shame on every dolphin for being a coward and staying in the locker room— David John Ruess Sr (@patriots12rules) September 13, 2020
The cowboys can take a lesson from the Patriots/Dolphins pre-game. No one kneeled from the @Patriots (Respect) - the Dolphins stayed in the locker room to avoid division. Thank you too both organizations for not spitting on the graves of America’s real hero’s.— WorldWithPayne (@worldwithpayne) September 13, 2020
prevnext
@MiamiDolphins stayed in the locker room...while ALL Patriots stood. Hard not to root for @Patriots after this.
-Lifelong dolphin fan— Aint No Tellin (@RDubYa_) September 13, 2020
Bad look staying in the locker room. Dolphins continue to be a joke of a franchise.— Phuken Hung (@PhukenHung) September 13, 2020
prev
Disappointed how the Dolphins handled the national anthem. Decided to stay in the locker room, but didn’t. Instead, they exited the locker room to walk to the field. A complete disregard of the national anthem. An act of disrespect. I’d rather they kneel than do what they did— Chomiak (@1Chomiak) September 13, 2020