Dolly Parton's Thanksgiving Halftime Show as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Burns Down Social Media
Dolly Parton dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for her halftime show performance on Thanksgiving.
Dolly Parton stole the show during the Dallas Cowboys game Thursday afternoon when she took the stage for the Thanksgiving halftime show dressed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader's outfit. The 77-year-old performed a flawless set and wowed the nation in the famous blue and white halter belly shirt and white short-shorts.
The county music legend sang a three-song, six-minute concert at halftime of the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, riding her just-released rock album Rockstar. She began the show with a pitch for the Salvation Army, played two of her signature hits, "Jolene" and "9 to 5," then launched into a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You"/"We Are the Champions" – all after donating a cool $1 million to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
Dolly Parton FULL Thanksgiving Halftime Show#NFL #AmericanFootball pic.twitter.com/hC6v38fa2v— Crypto.Man (@viebkekatanoz) November 24, 2023
Parton's performance was undoubtedly better than the game, which ended up being a blowout by the Cowboys, who won 45-10. Parton wasn't the only one to make history on the field, as Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set the NFL single-season record with his fifth interception returned for a touchdown this season.
Naturally, football fans and Parton fans alike took to social media to react to the halftime performance. Continue reading to see some of the best tweets about her show.
'I want to be her'
Dolly Parton is a god damn national treasure. pic.twitter.com/qHtPtSSYTG— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 23, 2023
"There is only ONE Dolly Parton. She is an American icon. But I want to be her in my next life," one fan wrote.prevnext
'Can Dolly play the Super Bowl?'
Respect to Dolly Parton! 🦃 🧡 🏈 pic.twitter.com/at0W0rS3nj— eyeheartmedia (@eyeheartmedia) November 23, 2023
"Can they just go ahead and sign Dolly up for the Super Bowl Halftime show as well?" one fan asked.prevnext
'Absolutely fabulous'
.@DollyParton — ♥️Legendary and absolutely FABULOUS!🤩 pic.twitter.com/TF8KxxfhkD— Lisa N. Timmerman (@HTBDElisa) November 24, 2023
"Dolly Parton is a beautiful, kind and generous soul...inside and out!" someone wrote.prevnext
'Showing off'
Look at Dolly Parton showing off at 77 years old. Who doesn't love this lady? #GoDolly ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OpMUTiyla3— rick_rico (@rickistheone) November 24, 2023
"Say what you want, but find me [a] near-80-near-old-woman who is hotter, more talented, a better philanthropist and solid American woman!" someone else wrote.
Dolly Parton at 77 and me almost half her age. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t49BsYgbOp— Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) November 23, 2023
'We are the champions'
Nothing but respect and love for 🇺🇸 treasure, @DollyParton. pic.twitter.com/PAWyorrkAW— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) November 24, 2023
"Good Lord! The ageless, elegant, and still undefeated #DollyParton is bringing down the house in Dallas, at halftime of #WASvsDAL. Truly one of one," someone else said.prevnext
Tony Romo's reaction
NFL broadcaster Tony Romo had a strong reaction to the performance, interrupting his broadcast partner Jim Nance to gush over Parton and her look.
The Cowboys had the game in the bag and I’m a little sad Tony Romo couldn’t spend the entirety of the second half talking about Dolly Parton as he clearly wanted to pic.twitter.com/DZMsuyfhkn— Jessica Montoya Coggins (@JessicaMCoggins) November 24, 2023
Jerry Jones loved it
After a Cowboys blowout, owner Jerry Jones was beside himself, exclaiming, "Dolly Parton and Turkey legs!"
From Jerry- “Dolly Parton and Turkey legs!” #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/lVJsQUjEC4— Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) November 24, 2023