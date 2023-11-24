Dolly Parton's Thanksgiving Halftime Show as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Burns Down Social Media

Dolly Parton stole the show during the Dallas Cowboys game Thursday afternoon when she took the stage for the Thanksgiving halftime show dressed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader's outfit. The 77-year-old performed a flawless set and wowed the nation in the famous blue and white halter belly shirt and white short-shorts.

The county music legend sang a three-song, six-minute concert at halftime of the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, riding her just-released rock album Rockstar. She began the show with a pitch for the Salvation Army, played two of her signature hits, "Jolene" and "9 to 5," then launched into a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You"/"We Are the Champions" – all after donating a cool $1 million to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Parton's performance was undoubtedly better than the game, which ended up being a blowout by the Cowboys, who won 45-10. Parton wasn't the only one to make history on the field, as Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set the NFL single-season record with his fifth interception returned for a touchdown this season.

Naturally, football fans and Parton fans alike took to social media to react to the halftime performance. Continue reading to see some of the best tweets about her show.