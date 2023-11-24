Dolly Parton's Thanksgiving Halftime Show as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Burns Down Social Media

Dolly Parton dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for her halftime show performance on Thanksgiving.

By Libby Birk

Dolly Parton stole the show during the Dallas Cowboys game Thursday afternoon when she took the stage for the Thanksgiving halftime show dressed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader's outfit. The 77-year-old performed a flawless set and wowed the nation in the famous blue and white halter belly shirt and white short-shorts.

The county music legend sang a three-song, six-minute concert at halftime of the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, riding her just-released rock album Rockstar. She began the show with a pitch for the Salvation Army, played two of her signature hits, "Jolene" and "9 to 5," then launched into a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You"/"We Are the Champions" – all after donating a cool $1 million to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Parton's performance was undoubtedly better than the game, which ended up being a blowout by the Cowboys, who won 45-10. Parton wasn't the only one to make history on the field, as Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set the NFL single-season record with his fifth interception returned for a touchdown this season.

Naturally, football fans and Parton fans alike took to social media to react to the halftime performance. Continue reading to see some of the best tweets about her show.

'I want to be her'

"There is only ONE Dolly Parton. She is an American icon. But I want to be her in my next life," one fan wrote.

'Can Dolly play the Super Bowl?'

"Can they just go ahead and sign Dolly up for the Super Bowl Halftime show as well?" one fan asked.

'Absolutely fabulous'

"Dolly Parton is a beautiful, kind and generous soul...inside and out!" someone wrote.

'Showing off'

"Say what you want, but find me [a] near-80-near-old-woman who is hotter, more talented, a better philanthropist and solid American woman!" someone else wrote.

'We are the champions'

"Good Lord! The ageless, elegant, and still undefeated #DollyParton is bringing down the house in Dallas, at halftime of #WASvsDAL. Truly one of one," someone else said.

Tony Romo's reaction

NFL broadcaster Tony Romo had a strong reaction to the performance, interrupting his broadcast partner Jim Nance to gush over Parton and her look.

Jerry Jones loved it

After a Cowboys blowout, owner Jerry Jones was beside himself, exclaiming, "Dolly Parton and Turkey legs!"

