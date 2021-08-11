Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe
Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
"I’ve been doing that a long time," Turner said after the game. "That’s just how I slide, I guess. I try to not hit the ground very hard because it usually doesn't feel great, so I try to be as soft as I can and slide, whether it’s head-first or feet-first. I try to avoid tags, but that’s just how I’ve slid basically my whole life."
Turner joined the Dodgers in July after spending his first six and half seasons with the Washington Nationals. He's one of the fastest players in the league, leading the National League in stolen bases in 2018. He was named to the All-Star Team this year as he's currently batting .322 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs. Here's a look at fans reacting to the very cool slide.
One person wrote: "I have watched this 376 times and after this comment will probably continue to watch it lol. Feel like this is how Michael Jackson would slide."
Trea Turner with the smoothest slide of the season so far 😎
This non-baseball fan is all about Turner's slide at it was one of the smoothest things seen all year. The person wrote: "I don't even like baseball and know that was pudding smooth…."
Now, this is the complete opposite of smooth. A fan responded: "This is wrong on so many levels. I guess that is a new form of face planting."
It's clear that Turner has a lot of talent. One fan said: "I knew Treaures Turner could steal bases but I had no idea he was this fast. He just might be the fastest guy ever in baseball."
Another fan tweeted: "Optical illusion. His hand slid right over the base but it looks like his hands didn't even touch the ground at all unless you try to ignore his legs and focus on his arms."
Could Turner be the boost the Dodgers need to win another World Series? One fan wrote: "I love his attitude and aggressiveness. Giving the Dodgers the booster shot they needed."
The San Francisco Giants have something to say about the slide. One fan responded: "Just sad comparing to dodgers always i get it ya wanna have the success like us. BTW none of your donation titles count!!"