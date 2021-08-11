Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.

"I’ve been doing that a long time," Turner said after the game. "That’s just how I slide, I guess. I try to not hit the ground very hard because it usually doesn't feel great, so I try to be as soft as I can and slide, whether it’s head-first or feet-first. I try to avoid tags, but that’s just how I’ve slid basically my whole life."

Turner joined the Dodgers in July after spending his first six and half seasons with the Washington Nationals. He's one of the fastest players in the league, leading the National League in stolen bases in 2018. He was named to the All-Star Team this year as he's currently batting .322 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs. Here's a look at fans reacting to the very cool slide.