Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Says Team 'Could've Done Better' Handling Justin Turner's COVID-19 Situation

Dave Roberts admits that the team didn't handle Justin Turner's COVID-19 diagnosis very well. The Los Angeles Dodgers manager recently appeared on KTLA and talked about how Turner celebrated the team's World Series win after testing positive for COVID-19. He said that everyone involved "could've all done things differently and done better."

Roberts explained why they let Turner on the field, knowing that he had contracted the virus. "This is new to all of us," Roberts explained as reported by TMZ. "So, I think emotions got the best of all of us." The good news for Turner is he's not dealing with any health issues after testing positive for COVID-19. "The main thing is Justin is healthy and we're moving past it," Roberts said. "We can really celebrate the thing that we won, and that's a championship with the Dodgers."

For Turner's part, he apologized for how he handled the situation and exposing people to the virus. "I will not make excuses for my conduct but I will describe my state of mind," Turner said in a statement. "Winning the World Series was my lifelong dream and the culmination of everything I worked for in my career. After waiting in the isolation room while my teammates celebrated on the field, I asked whether I was permitted to return to Sheffield with my wife in order to take a photograph. I assumed at that point that few people were left on the field." Turner went on to say what he should have done differently.

"In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife," Turner continued. "I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field. I have spoken with almost every teammate, coach, and staff member and my intentions were never to make anyone uncomfortable or put anyone at further risk."

Turner is currently a free agent and it was his first World Series win. It was a big moment for the team as it's their first championship in 32 years. Turner played a big part in the team's success as he hit four home runs and drove in 23 runs while batting .307 in the 60-game regular season. In the World Series, Turner hit two homers and drove in two runs while batting .320.