Dodgers' Joe Kelly Suspended 8 Games, Fans Rage at MLB
MLB announced on Wednesday an eight-game suspension for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly. The league cited his history of targeted throws at opposing players as a reason for the suspension, as well as pitches in the direction of Alex Bregman's head and his taunting of Carlos Correa. MLB also announced a one-game suspension for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, as well as a fine for Astros manager Dusty Baker.
When baseball fans saw the suspension, they reacted strongly. They made critical comments about MLB and the punishments handed down to each organization. The biggest issue for many fans is that the league did not suspend any of the Astros players involved in cheating during the 2017 World Series. The league suspended manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow, and the team later fired both men. The players remained unscathed. Kelly's suspension resulted in Twitter users raging about MLB's response to both issues.
So Joe Kelly gets eight games while the Astros get nothing for cheating.
The Astros are the jerks who run up a huge bar tab, then skip out early leaving you with the bill.— Adam Rank (@adamrank) July 29, 2020
prevnext
If Joe Kelly didn’t want to be suspended he should have cheated.— Jen Lada (@JenLada) July 29, 2020
Fun Fact: Joe Kelly got a longer suspension for throwing at players than Carlos Correa and Alex Bergman did combined for the use of an illegal trash can:https://t.co/TRrQXY6xWz— Matt Dewire (@hotwiredewire) July 29, 2020
prevnext
Joe Kelly, with an 8 game suspension, has now been punished more severely than any of the Astros players who illegally stole signs in 2017.— eric spillman (@ericspillman) July 29, 2020
Joe Kelly has now been punished more for taunting than the Astros did for STEALING A WORLD SERIES. Come on Rob Manfred. @Dodgers @MLB— Sharaf Mowjood (@Mowjood) July 29, 2020
prevnext
Joe Kelly getting suspensed more than any @astros player has... @MLB is becoming such a joke.— El Gallo Negro (@MiggyMigggs) July 29, 2020
Joe Kelly got an 8 game suspension.
That’s 8 more games than any other player that cheated in the 2017 World Series.— 🦂 (@BrianJermaineJr) July 29, 2020
prevnext
I bet if joe Kelly knew he was going to be suspended for 8 games for not even hitting them he would have made damn sure he actually did— Didi G(oat)regorius (@Yankees1220) July 29, 2020
C’mon Rob @MLB @Dodgers That’s just crazy 🤷♂️ Way not to run the #MLB #RobManfredHatesBaseball and is already showing us that in 2020. Joe Kelly 🤙 Time to go Rob Manfred and @astros 🥴 https://t.co/PuUwfW4ThW— RunningPreach (@RunningRev) July 29, 2020
prevnext
And what is the Astros punishment? Asking for a friend. Joe Kelly was the best part of 2020 so far— Thor Markus (@ThorMarkus24) July 29, 2020
Joe Kelly gets an 8 game suspension while all Astros players were given immunity for cheating to win a world series. What a joke https://t.co/Psl91Ho40g— Max Mueller (@justmaxmueller) July 29, 2020
prevnext
Joe Kelly strikes out Correra and gets an 8game suspension— Melissa Padilla (@mpadilla_93) July 29, 2020
The Astros cheat their way to 2 World Series and yet they still have a season?
Not even gonna lie I’m 100% on Joe Kelly’s side on this one 🤷🏻♂️— ~ El Gringo ~ (@trevorsamples2) July 29, 2020
prevnext
MLB and Rob Manfred are so very soft suspending Joe Kelly for 8 games . Kelly should be praised for what he did not punished #MLB #JoeKelly2020 #Dodgers @SportsRadio610 #Astros— pittsburghpirateguru (@harvardplayer) July 29, 2020
Joe kelly doesn’t deserve an 8 game suspension. I ain’t a dodger fan but what’d they expect the astros deserve it— escobedo⚾️ (@grethgreth) July 29, 2020
prev
So Joe Kelly gets more of a punishment than Astros players who cheated!? MLB is really something else right now. JUSTICE FOR JOE KELLY (from a Nats fan) https://t.co/flInRERe6S— ACAB Wine Mom (@hautePJones) July 29, 2020