Dodgers' Joe Kelly Suspended 8 Games, Fans Rage at MLB

MLB announced on Wednesday an eight-game suspension for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly. The league cited his history of targeted throws at opposing players as a reason for the suspension, as well as pitches in the direction of Alex Bregman's head and his taunting of Carlos Correa. MLB also announced a one-game suspension for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, as well as a fine for Astros manager Dusty Baker.

When baseball fans saw the suspension, they reacted strongly. They made critical comments about MLB and the punishments handed down to each organization. The biggest issue for many fans is that the league did not suspend any of the Astros players involved in cheating during the 2017 World Series. The league suspended manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow, and the team later fired both men. The players remained unscathed. Kelly's suspension resulted in Twitter users raging about MLB's response to both issues.