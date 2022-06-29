Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to Make Big Career Move Following 'Emotional' Return to Face Braves

Freddie Freeman is making a big move after his homecoming with the Atlanta Braves. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is firing his agent and will represent himself for the time being. Freeman reportedly told his friends that he's not happy with how his free agency played out this past winter. Freeman, who spent his entire career with the Braves, signed a six-year contract with the Dodgers this past offseason. He joined the Dodgers when the Braves traded for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson.

"Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family," Freeman told Mark Bowman of MLB.com. "I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed."

Freeman is having a strong season with the Dodgers, batting over .300 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs. He's big a big reason the Dodgers are in first place in the NL West, but when the Dodgers played the Braves in Atlanta this past weekend, Freeman couldn't hold back the tears when speaking to the media and getting his World Series ring.

"We went through a lot of ups and downs, and then we reached the pinnacle last year," Freeman said, per MLB.com. "That ring is not just a ring to me. It's all the sacrifices and all the missed family time, the broken wrist [in 2017], all the 14-hour bus rides [in the Minor Leagues] and then the grind every single year. Then, to finally win -- there's no better feeling in this sport."

Bowman shared inside information on why Freeman is no longer a member of the Braves. "As the days, weeks and months of the offseason passed, Freeman just assumed he'd eventually end up with the Braves," Bowman explained. "He maintained this thought until the evening of March 12. This is the night when Close contacted Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, gave him two requests that far exceeded Freeman's expectations and said the Braves had an hour to respond." Bowman went on to say that Freeman didn't "he was a Brave anymore" because he felt Excel gave his former team an "ultimatum."

Freeman, 32, has established himself as one of the best players in MLB. In his 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman was named to the All-Star team five times, won the NL MVP award in 2020 and led the Braves to a World Series title last year.