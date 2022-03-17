Freddie Freeman Agreeing to $162 Million Contract With Dodgers Has Braves Fans Emotional

Freddie Freeman will not be playing for the Atlanta Braves as he reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This move had Braves fans emotional since Freeman was the heart and soul of the team for the last decade. Also, with the Braves winning the World Series last year, fans are not happy Freeman won’t be with the team to defend the title.

“I’m so glad my family got to be apart of yours!” Freeman said in an Instagram post to Braves fans. To [Braves manage Brian Snitker], my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years. I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well.” The Braves won’t be empty-handed at first base as they traded for rising star Matt Olson. But fans showed their anger about Freeman no longer being a member of the Braves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Surprising

In the end, considering where the numbers landed, it is a surprise that Freddie Freeman is playing with a team other than the Braves. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 17, 2022

One person responded: “Freddie IMO never did want to come back to ATL, therefore his agents demand for a 6th yr, they knew Braves/Liberty Media would never bite on…which would help him Land in LA and make the Braves look like the bad guys.”

The Chop

The Braves fought harder to keep the chop than they did for Freddie Freeman — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) March 14, 2022

One fan responded: “I don’t believe that they didn’t try their absolute best. I guess we’ll know more once the new contract terms come out…”

Not too Bad

Waking up to see Freddie Freeman the Dodger didn’t hurt as bad as I thought it would.



I am happy for him. I am thankful for him. And I believe the Braves are as good or even better with the moves they’ve made.



I wish him luck except against the Braves and in the Postseason. pic.twitter.com/xvVgpJjuIK — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) March 17, 2022

Another fan responded: “I’m happy for him. He’s back home, his wife is in LA. I’m happy we got a title with him, I couldn’t have watched that unfold in LA. I’ll also be happy if they go .500 and miss the playoffs.”

Money, Money, Money

Freddie Freeman: The fact it was all about money+only about money when he already possesses all of the 💰 anybody could ever want…🤬.



If you’re a Braves fan (couldn’t be me), I’m not sure how that doesn’t bother you.



Chipper Jones: “If Freddie wants to be a Brave, he will be.” — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) March 17, 2022

One person wrote: “Doesn’t bother me at all. AA couldn’t continue to let FF5 & his agent hold the team hostage. It’s a business, not personal.BTW, I heard Chipper say that too. The bottom line was FF5 & family had a stronger pull to go home. He didn’t want to stay in Atlanta that badly.”

No Booing

I ain't ever booing Freddie Freeman. Man played his butt off the entire time he was here. I'm not mad at him. At the same time I think Anthopoulos did one helluva job for the #Braves considering the circumstances. This team just lost an MVP and might be better. That's wizardry. — Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) March 17, 2022

One fan responded: “I will never boo FF5. A polite clap is what he will get out of respect. I can’t get past the Dodgers uni for anything more.”

Hate for LA

Personally, Freddie Freeman going to the Dodgers makes me hate LA even more. Add more fire to the flame. Braves will beat them again in the postseason — Patrick MacCoon (@PMacCoon) March 17, 2022

One social media user wrote: “Just start changing the Boston chant [Beat LA] like every other team thinking they’re the dodgers rivals. Just when the Lakers come to town, ATL will be rooting for the Lakers.”

Braves Legend Chipper Jones

Chipper Jones has STRONG words for the #Braves and Freddie Freeman 👀 pic.twitter.com/iGdjki3pzI — FAX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFAX) March 15, 2022

And this fan said: “Wow, I hate being in agreement with Chipper Jones. I feel like some sanitizer now. But yes, the Dodgers should capitalize.”