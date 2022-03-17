Freddie Freeman Agreeing to $162 Million Contract With Dodgers Has Braves Fans Emotional

Freddie Freeman will not be playing for the Atlanta Braves as he reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This move had Braves fans emotional since Freeman was the heart and soul of the team for the last decade. Also, with the Braves winning the World Series last year, fans are not happy Freeman won’t be with the team to defend the title.
“I’m so glad my family got to be apart of yours!” Freeman said in an Instagram post to Braves fans. To [Braves manage Brian Snitker], my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years. I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well.” The Braves won’t be empty-handed at first base as they traded for rising star Matt Olson. But fans showed their anger about Freeman no longer being a member of the Braves.
Surprising
One person responded: “Freddie IMO never did want to come back to ATL, therefore his agents demand for a 6th yr, they knew Braves/Liberty Media would never bite on…which would help him Land in LA and make the Braves look like the bad guys.”
The Chop
One fan responded: “I don’t believe that they didn’t try their absolute best. I guess we’ll know more once the new contract terms come out…”
Not too Bad
Another fan responded: “I’m happy for him. He’s back home, his wife is in LA. I’m happy we got a title with him, I couldn’t have watched that unfold in LA. I’ll also be happy if they go .500 and miss the playoffs.”
Money, Money, Money
One person wrote: “Doesn’t bother me at all. AA couldn’t continue to let FF5 & his agent hold the team hostage. It’s a business, not personal.BTW, I heard Chipper say that too. The bottom line was FF5 & family had a stronger pull to go home. He didn’t want to stay in Atlanta that badly.”
No Booing
One fan responded: “I will never boo FF5. A polite clap is what he will get out of respect. I can’t get past the Dodgers uni for anything more.”
Hate for LA
One social media user wrote: “Just start changing the Boston chant [Beat LA] like every other team thinking they’re the dodgers rivals. Just when the Lakers come to town, ATL will be rooting for the Lakers.”
Braves Legend Chipper Jones
And this fan said: “Wow, I hate being in agreement with Chipper Jones. I feel like some sanitizer now. But yes, the Dodgers should capitalize.”