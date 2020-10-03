Doc Rivers Lands 76ers Coaching Job Days After Being Fired by Clippers

News surfaced on Monday that the Los Angeles Clippers and longtime head coach Doc Rivers had parted ways after an early exit from the NBA Playoffs. Many fans expected the one-time championship-winning coach to quickly find another home, which is exactly what happened. Rivers reportedly agreed to terms with the Philadelphia 76ers to become the franchise's new head coach. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal is for five years and brings about the end of a whirlwind courtship while the team confirmed the news with a Saturday tweet.

With the news of Rivers joining the 76ers, there were several reactions from NBA fans. Those that root for the Boston Celtics found themselves in a difficult position considering that Rivers is now the head coach of a chief rival. Others wanted to congratulate the longtime coach on his new gig while simultaneously pleading with him to bring a championship to Philadelphia. Of course, a few critics still referred to Rivers as "overrated," continuing a trend from recent weeks.