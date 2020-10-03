Doc Rivers Lands 76ers Coaching Job Days After Being Fired by Clippers
News surfaced on Monday that the Los Angeles Clippers and longtime head coach Doc Rivers had parted ways after an early exit from the NBA Playoffs. Many fans expected the one-time championship-winning coach to quickly find another home, which is exactly what happened. Rivers reportedly agreed to terms with the Philadelphia 76ers to become the franchise's new head coach. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal is for five years and brings about the end of a whirlwind courtship while the team confirmed the news with a Saturday tweet.
With the news of Rivers joining the 76ers, there were several reactions from NBA fans. Those that root for the Boston Celtics found themselves in a difficult position considering that Rivers is now the head coach of a chief rival. Others wanted to congratulate the longtime coach on his new gig while simultaneously pleading with him to bring a championship to Philadelphia. Of course, a few critics still referred to Rivers as "overrated," continuing a trend from recent weeks.
The Dr. is in! Let’s welcome Doc Rivers to the @sixers @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/xRutechsCx— Jeff Robbins FOX 29 (@JeffFOX29) October 3, 2020
If Doc Rivers can’t get Embiid and Simmons to work can we finally stop calling him a good coach? Nurse would have them in the Finals every year.— Josh💧 (@PascalMv) October 3, 2020
I know I’m late, but DOC RIVERS TO THE SIXERS? Better watch out NBA!— GT/UNC Sports Fan #BeatBYE (@Adamkendama1) October 3, 2020
Wooooooooop @stephenasmith we got it done ✅ baby let’s win many years @DocRivers the bling is coming @BenSimmons25 @buddyhield @JoelEmbiid @CP3 👀 https://t.co/RRPjK10zm7 pic.twitter.com/SO7D0KL3OB— @iLL267 (@bul215) October 3, 2020
I am so proud of you and very happy for Philadelphia. Thanks so much.— Natalie (@Natalie1958) October 3, 2020
Welcome to Philly @DocRivers!!!!!!! https://t.co/JJwnlIU9Bx— Miguel Angel Martín (@BerkutMartin) October 3, 2020
At least we got #DocRivers— Nick M (@SportsDirectTV) October 3, 2020
@DocRivers 👀👀#SixerNation https://t.co/yo9bbKmnOo— BigTonyy | #RideOn (@ImBigTonyy) October 3, 2020
So exciting to bring in a coach who has an NBA record of blowing 3-1 leads— Clyde Vaj (@megaufcfan) October 3, 2020
W— Thor 🟡⚫ (3-0) (@TCL414) October 3, 2020
The 76ers ownership group made an excellent decision hiring Coach Doc Rivers. I believe he will take Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the entire organization to the next level!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 1, 2020
Welcome to philly @DocRivers 🔥 shout out to @MichaelGRubin and Josh Harris 🏆🏆— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 1, 2020
Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2020
At this point if we can get a 3-1 lead that’s an accomplishment— Ryan 🇺🇸 (@RyanKinney_27) October 3, 2020
Former COY. Won a ring as a coach w/ a pg that couldn’t shoot. Former Player. Top 8 in playoff wins all time. Highly respected In The league.. Brad hasn’t won anything. Couldn’t fit kyrie into his offense And JUST finished getting out coached just last week. You can’t be serious. pic.twitter.com/v5zf7gkMpb— jabril (@KennyJ__) October 3, 2020
doc is gonna make them so much better and get more ppl involved in the offense— anthony edwards stan 🐜 (@AntEdwardsSZN) October 3, 2020