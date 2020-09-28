Doc Rivers, Clippers Part Ways, and Fans Are Going Off
Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stunned Twitter with the news that Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was no longer employed by the team following an early exit from the NBA Playoffs. Woj did not reveal whether this was a mutual parting of ways or a firing, but Rivers confirmed his exit with a statement on Twitter. He thanked the fans for their support and expressed sadness about being unable to follow through on all of his goals.
With the news of Rivers' exit surfacing on Twitter, NBA fans immediately responded in a number of ways. Several thanked Rivers for all of the work that he has done with the organization since 2013. Others declared that he is "overrated" and said that his time should have come to an end years ago. The third group, however, began immediately asking about Rivers' next destination. He is a championship-winning coach after leading the Boston Celtics to greatness in 2008. With his resume, many fans expect Rivers to quickly join another team.
Doc Rivers is out. Clippers are done.
DubNation time it is.— Bearded Macho 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@SimbaMhlangaAM) September 28, 2020
Can’t believe doc rivers out look for Tyron lue to get the job— ted newhard (@tednewhard2) September 28, 2020
Come to philly @DocRivers !! Get Ben and Joel together so we can get this Chip 💫🙏🏾— Shanin Bennefield (@_CoachBenny) September 28, 2020
Doc Rivers to the Clippers: 2021 will be our year!
The Clippers: pic.twitter.com/3quOaPS4C9— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 28, 2020
Paul George cheated on Doc River’s daughter then got him fired pic.twitter.com/V67epdN3co— Cody Gross (@CGross_18) September 28, 2020
Doc Rivers is out of a job. Dan Quinn is not.— Johnta Austin (@johntalsr) September 28, 2020
Even if Doc Rivers was available before the Bulls hired Donovan I still would prefer Donovan over Doc. Doc likes to coach an experienced team. Not a young roster— Good Guy Grant (@GoodGuyGrant1) September 28, 2020
LOL! What really happened #Doc#Rivers @DocRivers
He a good coach, team choked. https://t.co/rXp4WoHbPD— Siaa (@siaaaasia) September 28, 2020
I've been a clipper fan since Dunleavy. Doc Rivers was the best Coach the Clippers ever had. I think it's a tall order to ask any coach to win under these circumstances. A lot of money was invested in this season and someone has to be responsible for not making it to the finals. https://t.co/VfvgMimk4f— Malik Shabazz (@ShabazzArts) September 28, 2020
WojBomb! Blowing another 3-1 lead put the final nail in Doc River’s coffin. Which is surprising, considering he wasn’t even on the hot seat when the bubble began. https://t.co/VX7IbGPqnr— Reece Dunker (@KUReeceDunk) September 28, 2020
I know it's Twitter and the Clippers so everything is jokes, but don't throw dirt on Doc Rivers just because. he did a whole lot of good for that organization, just clearly not enough— Andy Deossa 🇨🇴 (@Andy_Deossa) September 28, 2020
Doc Rivers should’ve been out of a job along time ago, easily one of the most overrated coaches ever— can i pls have some coochie (@HypeLawd) September 28, 2020
I don't think Doc Rivers is a bad coach, but either he got complacent or he just has philosophical disagreements with where styles of play are going— Daimajin Blossoms (@dontbeabrick) September 28, 2020
So...Doc Rivers is winding up with the Rockets, right?
If he still wants to coach, I can’t see another destination he’s willing to go to— David Ramil (@dramil13) September 28, 2020