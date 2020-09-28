Doc Rivers, Clippers Part Ways, and Fans Are Going Off

Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stunned Twitter with the news that Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was no longer employed by the team following an early exit from the NBA Playoffs. Woj did not reveal whether this was a mutual parting of ways or a firing, but Rivers confirmed his exit with a statement on Twitter. He thanked the fans for their support and expressed sadness about being unable to follow through on all of his goals.

With the news of Rivers' exit surfacing on Twitter, NBA fans immediately responded in a number of ways. Several thanked Rivers for all of the work that he has done with the organization since 2013. Others declared that he is "overrated" and said that his time should have come to an end years ago. The third group, however, began immediately asking about Rivers' next destination. He is a championship-winning coach after leading the Boston Celtics to greatness in 2008. With his resume, many fans expect Rivers to quickly join another team.