NASCAR Fans Use Dixie Vodka 400 to Vent Frustration Over Confederate Flag Ban

Sunday afternoon, drivers returned to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400. This marked the first time that fans could attend a race since the 10-week postponement, albeit on a limited basis, as well as the first event since NASCAR banned the confederate flag. The majority of viewers were focused on the weather and whether or not the green flag would wave, but some were using the race as an opportunity to further express frustration about the flag ban.

Twitter users voiced their opinions on the matter several times on Sunday afternoon, especially after NASCAR took part in a special Flag Day tribute. These users once again proclaimed that they will not watch stock car racing ever again due to the policy change. The arguments continued as the start to Sunday's race drew close, leading to several comments about whether or not NASCAR should also ban kneeling during the national anthem.