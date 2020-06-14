NASCAR Fans Use Dixie Vodka 400 to Vent Frustration Over Confederate Flag Ban
Sunday afternoon, drivers returned to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400. This marked the first time that fans could attend a race since the 10-week postponement, albeit on a limited basis, as well as the first event since NASCAR banned the confederate flag. The majority of viewers were focused on the weather and whether or not the green flag would wave, but some were using the race as an opportunity to further express frustration about the flag ban.
Twitter users voiced their opinions on the matter several times on Sunday afternoon, especially after NASCAR took part in a special Flag Day tribute. These users once again proclaimed that they will not watch stock car racing ever again due to the policy change. The arguments continued as the start to Sunday's race drew close, leading to several comments about whether or not NASCAR should also ban kneeling during the national anthem.
@NASCAR good job giving in to the ridiculousness of what's going on today. You've shown me that the ONE sport I had left and believed in, now no longer supports America. You've shown how yiu don't care for the National Anthem and our flag. Game over.— 🇺🇲ForGodAndCountry🇺🇸 (@TrumpWinsAgainn) June 14, 2020
@NASCAR you didn't just wish Happy Flag Day a whole segment on what the flag means 2 days ago you were taking it out of your rules and regulations that it was okay for people to protest against the flag during the national anthem get it right NASCAR can't have it both ways pick— DR TRUMPArmy UNFILTERED (@dswartz14) June 14, 2020
Some of us Americans will no longer watch NASCAR not when the People tells you what flags to fly when you been doing it for year's and the people telling you are Racist people you are not our NASCAR anymore— Morning Starla (@StarlaMorning) June 14, 2020
#DixieVodka400 hey @NASCAR makes a lot of sense to boycott the confederate flag the week of The Dixie 400. Idiots pic.twitter.com/csBJCOKPk2— Mark McNeal (@cherryboy1988) June 14, 2020
So the Confederate flag is offensive, but African flags where slavery is still practiced isn’t? How does that make sense?— Mark (@markvfwnc) June 14, 2020
Hey Elliot do you have many fans are by taking away our flag and the People’s flag of United States gonna take us races you guys are crazy I would hope you were smarter than that that’s what NASCAR is founded on the People’s heritage and stuff that’s been touched— Bobby Gray (@buckwheat1960) June 14, 2020
I am offended by #BubbaWallace “Black Lives Matter” on his race car. They promote defunding the police, which is a nonsensical, anarchic idea. No more confederate flags? How about no more political promotions in #NASCAR?— David D. Sullivan (@PastorDSullivan) June 14, 2020
@DaleJr I love you to death brother and I was probably one of your dad's biggest fans and still am but I do not agree with you I'm supporting the leadership of NASCAR and I don't think your dad would either. Removal of the rebel flag was one of the dumbest things NASCAR has done— MMcCarty (@MMcCart30339696) June 14, 2020
No fun anymore. Next you will be telling people only to bring coke drinks. We pay a lot of money only to be told we can only fly flags nascar agrees on. When will the stars and stripes be banded?— Robert G Thacker (@Robertg198) June 14, 2020
I doubt you R getting anywhere near the new fans that some of the recent moves will cost you. Please NASCAR, quit pretending you back the military. You don’t when you don’t respect the Flag and Anthem.— Jim Brady Sr. (@JimBradySr) June 14, 2020
No Confederate flags at NASCAR,the power of the $ makes me sick— brian moon (@brianmo03333742) June 14, 2020
Done with NASCAR— jodi mastermind intel (@JodiMastermind) June 14, 2020
Applause for expressing your beliefs. But does Bubba know Coca Cola was founded by slave owner/Confederate soldier J. Pemberton. A sponsor, flag, National Anthem, ones history is no less insignificant or expendable. You going to rest on your convictions or your coins? So say you?— Candy Cannon (@kandikoted1) June 14, 2020
How wonderful for Bubba Wallace to go to CNN, not FOX who sponsors NASCAR, for his Confederate Flag complaint. NASCAR is digging it's own grave. We don't want politics or racism in NASCAR. Gordon, you're a natural liberal asshole— John P. Isaacs (@isaacs_p) June 14, 2020
I know you make a good living running that track Tony but you have to admit that the stars and bars flag helped racing from the start. And for nascar to come out say they don't want that flag on at the racetrack anymore is just wrong. I'm 55 been watching since kid. No more. https://t.co/D4CAMhKTdM— michael brandes (@getreal65) June 14, 2020
I say you can't fly rebel flag you can't march down the f****** Street and protest against black lives matter in our privilege away from a flag and we don't take yours don't go to the football games NASCAR don't watch games— Anthony Carlozzi (@AnthonyCarlozz2) June 14, 2020