Dixie Vodka 400: How to Watch NASCAR Race, What Time and What Channel:

✖

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series continues with the Dixie Vodka 400. This race will take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway and will feature a new father in Austin Dillon looking to bring home a trophy for his newborn. Here's when the action takes place.

Coverage for the Dixie Vodka 400 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the action for viewers at home while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide the call for listeners. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will serve as the in-booth commentators. The race is also available on the FOX Sports Go app but requires a subscription.

One last beach party this weekend! Where are you watching from today? pic.twitter.com/98Izpp2Asq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 14, 2020

The Dixie Vodka 400 will mark the first time in NASCAR history that Cup Series drivers competed on the Miami track outside of November. The speedway has hosted the season finale since 2002, including the championship races under the current playoff format. There are concerns among some drivers about the June heat causing the track to be extra slick and potentially sending their cars into the wall during early laps. There was a similar concern during Saturday's Hooters 250 Xfinity Series race as driver Noah Gragson dealt with this exact issue. Although he boasted a 12-second lead with five laps remaining and ultimately finished third after a caution restart.

Sunday's race is the first to allow fans since NASCAR returned from a 10-week postponement. The governing body invited 1,000 service members from Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral. They will serve as honorary guests during the event and set the stage for future fan attendance. Additionally, NFL running back Alvin Kamara will be present while supporting Bubba Wallace.

The starting order features several multi-time winners in the top spots. Denny Hamlin will have the pole position and will line up next to Joey Logano on the front line. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, who secured the 2019 championship with a November victory at Homestead-Miami, will round out the top four.

Despite having these four top contenders leading the field to green, veteran Kevin Harvick actually boasts the best odds to win on Sunday. According to CBS Sports, the driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang faces 9-2 odds to finish his day in Victory Lane. This would be his third of the season and would continue to increase his lead over the other drivers. Busch, who hasn't won a race in 2020, sits just behind Harvick with 5-1 odds.