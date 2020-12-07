Dick Allen, Chicago White Sox Legend, Dead at 78

✖

Dick Allen, a former Major League Baseball first and third baseman who spent time with various teams including the Chicago White Sox, died on Monday after battling a long illness, according to the Chicago Tribune. He was 78 years old. Allen played with five teams in his 14 years in the big leagues.

Allen started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, and the team released a statement when they heard about his death. "The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen," the statement said. "Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise's history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick's iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America's pastime."

Allen was a member of the Phillies from 1963-1969 and from 1975-1976. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 1964 after hitting 29 home runs and 91 RBIs with a .318 batting average. He was named an All-Star from 1965-1967 during his first stint with the Phillies. Allen joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 1970 and was named an All-Star again, hitting 34 home runs and 101 RBIs. He played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1971 and then joined the White Sox in 1972. Allen was named AL MVP after hitting 37 home runs and 119 RBIs with a .308 batting average. He was named an All-Star in his three seasons with the White Sox before returning to Philadelphia.

Allen ended his career with the Oakland Athletics in 1977. He finished his career with 351 home runs, 1,119 batting average and a .292 batting averaged. He was named an All-Star seven times and was the AL home run champion in 1972 and 1974. His No. 15 Phillies jersey is retired by the team.

Despite having a long history with the Phillies, Allen said he enjoyed playing for the White Sox "It’s better than anywhere I’ve been my whole baseball career," he said to the Tribune in November, which would be his last interview. "I might say my whole baseball life. I’ve never been treated any better. You guys are the best for my money.”