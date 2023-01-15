Devin Willock Dead at 20: UGA Lineman Dies Hours After Championship Parade

The University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock died Sunday morning after a car crash. The driver, Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died at a nearby hospital. The two died just hours after Georgia celebrated its National Championship victory with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Willock, 20, was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police said, reports Fox5 Atlanta. Police responded to the crash at around 2:45 a.m. Willock was dead at the scene. LeCroy, 24, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Two others, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were seriously injured. They are in stable condition. The University of Georgia Athletics said both are also members of the football program. Sources told ESPN that offensive lineman Warren McLendon was also involved in the crash and in stable condition.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," UGA Athletics Association said in a statement Sunday. "Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart also released a statement, noting the team is "heartbroken and devastated" by Willock and LeCroy's deaths. Willock, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, was an "outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling," Smart wrote. LeCroy was a "valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day," Smart added. "We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.

"Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he is doing well," McLendon's father, Warren Sr., said via text message to the Athens Banner-Herald on Sunday. "We are asking everyone to pray for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy's family. We are with Lil Warren and will let everyone know more later. Thank you for your prayers. He is devastated about the loss of his roommate and close friend."

Willock was from New Milford, New Jersey. He played in every game this season, as well as the Southern Conference Championship and College Football Playoff games. According to her LinkedIn account, LeCroy joined Georgia as a recruiting analyst in May 2021. She is a native of Toccoa, Georgia, and received a bachelor's degree and master's degree in sports management and policy from UGA.