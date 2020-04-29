Texans QB Deshaun Watson to Host Virtual Game Night on Twitch

✖

NFL fans will have a chance to interact with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday night as he will be hosting a virtual game night on Twitch. Watson is teaming up with Miller Lite and will play video games with his friends on a virtual hangout. Throughout the stream, fans will be able to interact with Waston by voting on different topics. Texans quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery will be joining Watson along with Twitch streamers Coltrane and Vern. They will all be raising awareness for Virtual Tip Jar and encouraging fans who are able donate bits to go towards the Bartender Emergency Assistance fund.

Watson's game night comes on the heels of the Texans picking up his fifth-year option, according to NFL.com. This means the Clemson alum will be on the Texans roster for the next two seasons, but it's likely the team will sign him to a contract extension once the 2020 season comes to end. Watson is set to make a base salary of $1.17 million this upcoming season, but that number will jump to $17.3 million in 2021. He's coming off a 2019 season where he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs, only to lose to the eventual Super Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"We want him to be a Houston Texan for his career," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said, per ESPN. "He is a great person, he's a great football player and he means a lot to this organization, to this city, to this league. I just don't want to get into the nuts and bolts of when you would do that and all those different things. Those things take time, but we want him here for a long time."

Watson was drafted No. 12 overall by the Texans in 2017. In his three seasons in Houston, Watson has reached the Pro Bowl twice (2018 and 2019) and was named the PFWA All-Rookie Team. So far in his NFL career, Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and just 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,233 yards and 14 scores.

Watson made a name for himself at Clemson. He led the team to a national championship win in 2016 and was named ACC Athlete of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2015 and 2016.