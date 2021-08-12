Deshaun Watson Snaps at Reporters for Filming Him, Social Media Fires Back

Deshaun Watson is frustrated with the media. The Houston Texans quarterback is working out with the team during training camp but his future is uncertain as he asked the Texans for a trade and he's dealing with 22 accusations of sexual misconduct. On Thursday morning, Watson snapped at reporters for filming.

"Why are you all always filming me every day? Watson asked. "It's the same s—." Watson will not play in the Texans' first preseason game, and it's not clear if he will play in any of the team's preseason games before the start of the regular season. It's very possible the NFL could suspend Watson after the league concludes its investigation.

Watson is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He was drafted by the Texans No. 12 overall in 2017 and had a promising rookie season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. In 2018, Watson threw for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the Texans to an 11-5 record. In 2019, Watson played in 15 games and threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the squad to a second consecutive playoff appearance.

Last year, the Texans finished with just a 4-12 record, but Watson had the best season of his career, throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and a passer rating of 112.4. Here's a look at fans firing back at Watson for snapping at reporters.