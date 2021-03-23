Deshaun Watson Hit With More Sexual Assault and Harassment Lawsuits

✖

The lawsuits continue to pile up for Deshaun Watson. According to the Harris County District Clerk's website (per ESPN), there have been 14 sexual assault and harassment lawsuits filed against the Houston Texans quarterback. Of the 14 allegations against Watson, only two have taken place outside the Houston area.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who believes Watson is a "serial predator." The lawsuit alleges that Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his (private parts). The woman, who is a traveling massage therapist, alleges that when she arrived at the address Watson gave her in California, he led her to the room and "locked the doors behind him." During the massage, Watson allegedly told her "I will not have you sign a NDA but don't ever talk about this."

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for all the plaintiffs, said on Saturday he would submit evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney Monday morning. He also added he will request a grand jury to consider the evidence and determine where charges should be brought against Watson.

On March 16, Watson released a statement denying the allegations. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson wrote on social media. "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing the suit, he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

When the NFL learned about the lawsuits, it said it will investigate the situation. "The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the Texans said. "We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL's investigation concludes."

Watson has been the Texans starting QB since 2017. He has reached the Pro Bowl three times and has led the team to the playoffs twice in the last three years. Watson recently requested a trade from the Texans due to frustrations with the hiring process of the general manager Nick Caserio.