Deshaun Watson Reportedly Reveals Which Team He Wants to Play for Next Season

Deshaun Watson is still looking to be traded despite the legal issues surrounding him. And it looks like the Houston Texans quarterback knows where exactly he wants to play next season. Watson's former teammate, Kareem Jackson, appeared on the Catchin Fades with Aqib Talib podcast and revealed that Watson told him he wants to play for the Denver Broncos.

"I got a great relationship with Deshaun. I've been talking to him the last couple weeks," Jackson said per NFL.com. "All he's been telling me is, look, Jack, just tell them that's where I want to be. He's like, that's where I want to be. He's like, I want to be in Denver. And during the time where I was going through my little free agency thing, I ended up signing back here, before I signed, he called and he was like, man, are you going to sign? I was like, I don't know, I'm not sure yet. He was like, well, let me know what you're going to do. And I signed back and he was like, listen, tell them I want to be in Denver."

Back in March and April, 22 lawsuits were filed against Watson, alleging him of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. Before the lawsuits, Watson requested a trade and was looking to play for multiple teams, including the Miami Dolphins New England Patriots and the Broncos. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Watson is open to several options and the Broncos are not the favorite.

If one thing is certain, it's very unlikely Watson plays for the Texans in September. Sara Barshop of ESPN said that Watson's days in Houston are likely done, and he asked for a trade because he didn't like the way the Texans handled the search for a new general manager. In the meantime, the Texans are moving forward with Tyrod Taylor who they acquired earlier this year.

"You can tell by what we've seen on the field that [Taylor has] been listening, he's been picking up the offense," Texans head coach David Culley said when asked about Taylor. "I feel like from what we've seen out there the last few days that he is right where we feel like he should be." Watson had a career year in 2020 despite the Texans' 4-12 record. The Clemson alum threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions with a 112.4 passer rating.