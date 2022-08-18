Deshaun Watson's 11-Game Suspension Has NFL Fans Sounding Off

Deshaun Watson will miss more than half of the 2022 NFL season as the league suspended him for 11 games for violating its personal conduct policy. Additionally, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has also been fined $5 million, and this is all part of an agreement made by him and the NFL. Watson was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He was originally suspended for six games but the league appealed the decision.

"I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made," Watson said in a statement. "My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

With Watson being suspended for 11 games, he will not be eligible to return until Nov. 28 when the Browns take on his former team the Houston Texans. The NFL was looking to suspend Watson for the entire 2022 season, and the agreement has led to some interesting reactions from fans.