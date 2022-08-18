Deshaun Watson's 11-Game Suspension Has NFL Fans Sounding Off
Deshaun Watson will miss more than half of the 2022 NFL season as the league suspended him for 11 games for violating its personal conduct policy. Additionally, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has also been fined $5 million, and this is all part of an agreement made by him and the NFL. Watson was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He was originally suspended for six games but the league appealed the decision.
"I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made," Watson said in a statement. "My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."
With Watson being suspended for 11 games, he will not be eligible to return until Nov. 28 when the Browns take on his former team the Houston Texans. The NFL was looking to suspend Watson for the entire 2022 season, and the agreement has led to some interesting reactions from fans.
'Only $225 million left'
Calvin Ridley gambles, gets suspended for the whole season. Deshaun Watson has 24 lawsuits against him, gets suspended 11 games. What? 🤨 https://t.co/LJcr5uEnha pic.twitter.com/r21nBqZhCX— ⚜️SlickVick⚜️-😩MILF Connoisseur😩 (@Dat_Dude259) August 18, 2022
One fan wrote: "Damn only $225 million left he might never recover. Why waste everyone's time by allowing him to sign before all matters are final. Maybe the Browns will carry the curse of Baker now lol."prevnext
'That's convenient'
The Texans welcoming Deshaun Watson back to Houston after his suspension pic.twitter.com/vlLBojnYZ3— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 18, 2022
Another fan wrote: "Gee, I wonder if the NFL purposely ended the suspension after 11 weeks so that this would conveniently be his first game back."prevnext
'$5 million fine doesn't hold much water'
NFL suspensions:
Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine – 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.
Ridley: Indefinite – Bet for his team to win
Burfict: 12 games – Targeting
Hopkins: 6 games – PED
Martavis: Indefinite – Weed
Josh Gordon: 76 games – Weed— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022
Dov Kleiman also said: "A reminder: Deshaun Watson signed a 5-year, $230 million contract — fully guaranteed contract. The $5 million fine doesn't hold much water. He'll miss games vs: CAR, NYJ, PITT, ATL, LAC, NE, BAL, CIN, MIA, BUF, TB. He'll play against: HOU, CIN, BAL, NO, WAS, PITT."prevnext
'PR move to save face'
NFL punishing Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/klLRNQQand— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 18, 2022
One fan replied: "Well when grand juries decline to indict you, retired judges don't find you guilty, it's hard to continue to try and punish him. Like I said before this 'punishment' is a PR move to save face. Unfortunate for Deshaun that he has any kind of suspension when he wasn't found guilty."prevnext
'The NFL failed'
The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2022
Another fan replied: "Problem was Sue could only give him 6 games bc of the precedent put forth by the NFL. NFL wanted to try and change policy mid game. That's like ending the 4th quarter in a tie and the refs saying, no OT today, we are changing that rule. The NFL needs to fix this in offseason."prevnext
'Despicable'
This is despicable.— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 18, 2022
It's also the answer to how could anyone give DeShaun Watson $230 million guaranteed https://t.co/eWkIfDZpWt
One person wrote: "It gets worse…at one point the Haslam's basically contradict Watson's plea of innocence and talk about how he needs to be rehabilitated. Andrew Berry wisely keeps his mouth shut."prevnext
Kaepernick comparisons
NFL: “We gave Deshaun Watson a lighter punishment than Kaepernick” pic.twitter.com/Te9Aw14kDg— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 18, 2022
And one fan replied: "The difference is Kaep is a backup at best, whereas Watson is a top 5 QB. No team wants to bring in a backup who would be a distraction at this point."prev