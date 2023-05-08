Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter Secretly Welcome Baby No. 4

Derek Jeter's family just got bigger. The former MLB star went to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy. The couple named their son Kaius Green, and he was born on Friday.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!!" Derek, 48, wrote in the Instagram post. Derek and Hannah, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, have been married since 2016 and share daughters s Bella, 5, Story, 4, and River, 17 months. The couple kept the pregnancy a secret, similar to what they did with River before he was born in December 2021.

In a previous interview with The Editorialist, Hannah revealed she won't share photos of her family on social media. "I know it's necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it's part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me, that will never be the case," she said, per US Weekly. "Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that's my relationship, that's my kids."

Before Hannah gave birth to the couple's third baby, Derek spoke to PEOPLE about being a girl dad. "My girls are the absolute best," he said at the time. "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true. Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day. It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could've imagined."

Derek was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 after a legendary career. He spent his entire career with the New York Yankees (1995-2014) and was elected to the All-Star game 14 times. Jeter also won five Gold Glove awards, five Silver Slugger awards and helped the Yankees win five World Series. Hannah, 33, was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2015. She was also the host of the reality television series Project Runway: Junior from 2015-2017.