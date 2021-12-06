Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Welcome New Baby

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, are now parents of three! On Monday, Players’ Tribune congratulated Derek and Hannah on the birth of their third child, a baby girl. The news came as a surprise to fans, as the Jeters had not publicly shared that they were expecting.

The Players’ Tribune, a sports media company founded by Derek, shared the news on Twitter. The account wrote that Derek and Hannah welcomed their third baby girl, River Rose Jeter, on Thursday. The athlete and the model are parents to daughters Bella, 4, and Story, 2. As PEOPLE noted, both of their births were also announced by the Players’ Tribune.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/PlayersTribune/status/1467222178072608774?s=20

Derek and Hannah appeared in public back in September when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. At the time, Hannah posed with the couple’s two daughters, who wore matching blue outfits with bows in their hair. While accepting the honor, Derek reportedly thanked the women in his life. While Derek was originally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January 2020, he had to wait until September 2021 to be inducted during the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of months prior to the birth of their third daughter, Derek opened up about being a girl dad. During an interview with PEOPLE, the former baseball player said, “My girls are the absolute best. You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, ‘Oh, wait until you have your own,’ but it really is true.” He added, “Every day there’s something new, and they learn something new every single day. It’s been wonderful. It’s been more than I ever could’ve imagined.”

Derek and Hannah wed in July 2016, per E! News. The bride wore a Vera Wang gown for the occasion while Derek donned a Nigel Curtiss tux. The pair’s nuptials were on the low-key side, as they exchanged vows in Napa Valley in front of fewer than 100 people. The couple had been dating for three years before they walked down the aisle. Since getting married, they have been raising their family in Miami, which is where they moved following Derek’s retirement from the New York Yankees. The athlete told Haute Living about their relocation to Florida, “We’re enjoying life and raising our family here.”