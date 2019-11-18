Former Yankees Star Derek Jeter Eligible for 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame

Monday afternoon, the list of potential inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame was released. The 2020 ballot features 32 names, including 18 newcomers, but there was one figure that led the list. Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is now officially eligible to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame following his retirement after the 2014 season.

In order to be inducted into Cooperstown, where the Hall of Fame resides, Jeter will require 75 percent of the votes. The Baseball Writers Association of America is the entity that decides the players that will be inducted each year. Last season, there were 425 ballots submitted, which meant that inductees needed to be included on 319.

Players are eligible on the BBWAA ballot for up to 10 years, so they will have multiple opportunities to be inducted into the hallowed halls.

New kids on the block. pic.twitter.com/VlJUZz4e2r — MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2019

Jeter is the biggest name featured in the list of newcomers. The other additions to the ballot are Bobby Abreu, Jason Giambi, Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Heath Bell, Eric Chávez, Adam Dunn, Chone Figgins, Rafael Furcal, Raúl Ibañez, Paul Konerko, Carlos Peña, Brad Penny, J.J. Putz, Brian Roberts, Alfonso Soriano, and José Valverde.

Given everything that he achieved in his career, it’s viewed as inevitable that Jeter will be inducted in his first year of eligibility. The man who wore No. 2 throughout his 20-year stint with the Yankees has five World Series Rings to his name, 14 All-Star selections, and 3,465 hits. He was also named a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and was the 2000 World Series MVP.

In addition, the Yankees retired Jeter’s jersey following a career in which he appeared in 33 postseason series. This is the most appearances by any player in MLB history. His 158 postseason games are an MLB record.

At this point, there isn’t a question about whether or not Jeter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Instead, there is now the possibility that he could become the second-ever player to be unanimously named on the ballots. His former teammate in Mariano Rivera was the first player to ever be named on 100 percent of the ballots, and there is a belief that Jeter could be the second.

The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21, on MLB Network. The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 26 in Cooperstown, New York.

(Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty)