Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury of Cheating, Calls for Third Fight

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder faced off during a heavyweight boxing match in February 2020, a fight that Fury won by TKO in the seventh round. Months later, Wilder has accused his opponent of cheating. He released a video on Saturday and alleged that the British boxer tampered with his gloves.

The Bronze Bomber made a video, complete with a soundtrack, and accused Fury of cheating during their 2018 split draw and their rematch. He said that Fury's corner had pulled down his gloves so he could bend his fist in an improper way. Wilder also alleged that the boxer had weighted his gloves with something hard.

What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding... pic.twitter.com/qeo47CfHi4 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

"I saw in the first fight when Ricky Hatton was pulling down your gloves to put your hand in the improper position," Wilder said. "Y'all tried the same method the second time, but this time, you scratched flesh out of my ears which caused my ears to bleed." Wilder continued to say that the gloves bent in a way that was impossible when brand-new.

While Wilder made his accusations, the video featured photos from the match. He showed himself bleeding from the ear, as well as Hatton pulling on Fury's gloves. According to Sports Illustrated, Fury previously denied cheating while Wilder said that he had lost because the heavy outfit he wore to the ring "tired out his legs."

"I highly believe you put something hard in your glove," Wilder said about the February fight. "It's the reason why the side of my face swelled up in an egg weight form. It left a dent in my face as well."

Along with his video, Wilder posted multiple messages on Twitter and called for Fury to "honor their agreement" for a third fight. The two boxers were supposed to face off in a trilogy fight over the summer. However, there were multiple delays, so Fury's camp said that the timeframe had expired.

The British boxer has a fight scheduled for Dec. 5 in London, but no one knows his opponent. He has a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua, but they will not face off until 2021 due to another fight on the schedule. Joshua will face off with Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 in London.