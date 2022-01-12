Deon Lendore, Three-Time Olympic Sprinter, Dead at 29

Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympic sprinter who won a bronze medal in 2012, died on Monday in Texas, according to multiple reports. He was 29 years old. Lendore was killed in a car crash near College Station, Texas. He was on his way home from track practice, serving as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M, according to head track coach Pat Henry, per KBTX-TV.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told TMZ Sports that Lendore was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta when it crossed over the center line and “sideswiped a vehicle” coming the opposite way on FM 485 in Milam County. Lendore continued and drifted over the center line again, which led to him crashing into another vehicle head-on. Lendore was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver of the other car, a 65-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with “incapacitating injuries”.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Deon Lendore. An inspiration and motivator to those around him, the impact he had not only on Aggie track & field, but across the world, will be greatly missed.



“This is very difficult to express, I can’t even express this loss,” Henry said, per Texas A&M’s official website. “Over the years our relationship had changed to not only one of my athletes to coach, but he was loved by my wife, children and grandchildren. He was part of my family. It hurts, it really hurts. My thoughts are with his family and the efforts to get through this very difficult period of time.”

Lendore, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, competed in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic games, winning the bronze medal in the 4×400 meter relay in 2012. He also won five world medals including gold as a member of the 4x400m relay at the IAAF World Relays in 2019. Lendore competed at Texas A&M from 2012-2015. His best season was 2014 when he defeated in 14 races at 400 meters while winning the NCAA title at the indoor and outdoor championships.

“Deon Lendore leaves an enormous legacy not only at Texas A&M, but on the world stage,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “It is an unthinkable tragedy and tremendous loss for the track and field community and for Aggies everywhere. He was a wonderful representative of Texas A&M Athletics both as a student-athlete and a volunteer coach, and we offer sincere condolences to Deon’s family, teammates and his friends.”