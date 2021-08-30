Dennis Rodman's Infamous 48-Hour Las Vegas Trip to Become a Movie

✖

Dennis Rodman's wild Las Vegas trip is now going to be featured in a new movie. As mentioned by The Wrap, Lionsgate is producing a film called 48 Hours in Vegas which documents Rodman's trip during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The trip was one of the most shocking things revealed in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance last year.

Rodman will be an executive producer along with Ari Lubet and Will Allegra. Animaniacs writer Jordan Vandina will pen the script while Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will be producers. 48 Hours in Vegas will take a close look at the bender Rodman enjoyed which ended with him hungover while his then-girlfriend Carmen Electra hiding as Michael Jordan went to get him. This was during the 1997-98 NBA season as the Bulls were looking to win a third consecutive NBA Championship and sixth in eight years.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with," And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane said.

“We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about ’The Worm?’ Just you wait!”

When it was all said and done, Rodman returned to the Bulls and helped the team win the title. However, it was one of the many incidents with Rodman during his time in Chicago leading him to being cut in January 1999.

"I do remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was on," Electra said on The Last Dance, per CBS Sports. "The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant. Then we'd go to a nightclub. Then we'd go to after hours. It didn't stop. It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis's girlfriend. He was wild. She then said: "There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," she said. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just like hiding behind the couch with covers on me."