Dennis Rodman Fans Just Realized Something About His Infamous 'Leopard' Hairstyle

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman is a player that constantly drew attention for his tattoos and colorful hair during his career. His was not a common look during the 1990s, which many fans appreciated. This style was put on display once again during the latest two episodes of ESPN's 10-part documentary series, The Last Dance.

This focus on Rodman meant that many fans learned something new about the former NBA star. Specifically, his dyed hair was not meant to replicate leopard print. Several close-up photos actually revealed that the "dots" in Rodman's hair were actually a multitude of 3s. This was reportedly done in order to honor Scottie Pippen's return to the starting lineup. This was a startling revelation for many fans and led to an uptick in tweets about the colorful hair.

Following Sunday's episodes of The Last Dance, numerous fans headed to social media to discuss this newfound detail about Rodman. They couldn't believe that they had grown up thinking that he had leopard hair. Others proclaimed that the Chicago Bulls roster was very tight-knit and that this dye job was a fantastic tribute.