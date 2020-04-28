Dennis Rodman Fans Just Realized Something About His Infamous 'Leopard' Hairstyle
Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman is a player that constantly drew attention for his tattoos and colorful hair during his career. His was not a common look during the 1990s, which many fans appreciated. This style was put on display once again during the latest two episodes of ESPN's 10-part documentary series, The Last Dance.
This focus on Rodman meant that many fans learned something new about the former NBA star. Specifically, his dyed hair was not meant to replicate leopard print. Several close-up photos actually revealed that the "dots" in Rodman's hair were actually a multitude of 3s. This was reportedly done in order to honor Scottie Pippen's return to the starting lineup. This was a startling revelation for many fans and led to an uptick in tweets about the colorful hair.
Following Sunday's episodes of The Last Dance, numerous fans headed to social media to discuss this newfound detail about Rodman. They couldn't believe that they had grown up thinking that he had leopard hair. Others proclaimed that the Chicago Bulls roster was very tight-knit and that this dye job was a fantastic tribute.
33's in his hair??? My whole life I thought it was leopard lmaoo pic.twitter.com/JZw2K1dN5Z— Ciddy (@ItsCiddy) April 27, 2020
I promise I always thought Dennis Rodman’s hair was leopard print , not no damn 33’s, lol ...— DW❣️ (@DariWorldPeace) April 27, 2020
How many people though @dennisrodman hair was a leopard print all these years and NOT 33’s in honor of @ScottiePippen return to the lineup??? 🙋🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/c2uWOBQAzP— Kyle Brown (@kylebrownVA) April 28, 2020
did anyone else think those thirty 3s in dennis’ hair were a leopard print style hair dye? don’t get me wrong i still am the biggest dennis rodman fan on the planet but mad respect to him honoring scottie’s return to the court in that fashion— minecraft villager (@frickenjabroni) April 27, 2020
