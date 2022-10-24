Deion Sanders Teases Details of New Prime Video Docuseries 'Coach Prime' (Exclusive)

Deion Sanders will be featured in a new docuseries called Coach Prime, which will stream on Prime Video and will take a closer look at the Jackson State football program as Sanders is the head coach. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the Pro Football Hall of Famer shared details of what fans can expect from the new docuseries.

"Willingness, truthfulness, authenticity, unadulterated," Sanders exclusively told PopCulture. "Me and the kids being kids and some of them get it right. Some of them not getting it right. But you're going to see how we try to steer these young boys into men."

Coach Prime will take a closer look into the JSU football program, which got a huge boost when Sanders became the head coach in 2021. The series will follow the team at practice and games, in the locker room, and in the community while they work every day to win an HBCU National Championship. Celebrity guests will be featured in Coach Prime, and the docuseries will display how the team is making an impact in the community.

So far this season, Jackson State has a 7-0 record and coming off a 22-14 victory against Campbell this past weekend. The goal for the Tigers is to win the SWAC and reach the Celebration Bowl, which will take place in Atlanta on Dec. 17. "We want it a lot more," Sanders said. "And we understand that we must be up not only at every game but every practice. Because these guys are so competitive. This is not a kid trying to take the starter's job. And then when we go out there and perform on Saturdays, these teams play us like it's their Super Bowl."

Sanders caught the attention of everyone last year when Jackson State finished the season with an 11-2 record and won the SWAC. The team lost to the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State and missed out on winning the HBCU National Championship. Because of what Jackson has done at Jackson State, ESPN is heading to Jackson, Mississippi this Saturday for College GameDay. The team will be facing Southern University in the game known as the BoomBox Classic. Jackson State and Southern have played each other every year since 1958.