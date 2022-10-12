Prime Video Announces Release Date, Shares First-Look Clip of Deion Sanders Docuseries 'Coach Prime'

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Football team will be featured in a new Prime Video docuseries. This week, the streaming service announced Coach Prime will premiere in December and will follow Sanders and the team at practice and games. The four-episode docuseries will also follow the team off the field and in the community as the Tigers look to win an HBCU National Championship. Prime Video also shared a first-look clip of the series.

"We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, VP, global sports video, Amazon, said in a statement. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."

One of the big things Coach Prime will focus on is Sanders showing everyone how valuable HBCUs are in the country. He proved that earlier this year when he signed the nation's top recruit Travis Hunter to the Tigers. Coach Prime will also feature celebrity guests who will talk to the football players as they grow as athletes and men.

"When Coach Prime began his job at Jackson State, the biggest challenge and the brightest opportunity facing us was to collectively shine a light on HBCUs and break down barriers faced by these culturally important, yet overlooked and underfunded, institutions. We have worked tirelessly over the past few years—building coalitions, forging partnerships, and developing this documentary series—to encourage and create change," Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment and executive producer of Coach Prime, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video to expand the series' audience and give viewers a sense of the culture unique to HBCUs and a behind-the-scenes look at Coach Prime, and his efforts to level the playing field."

Sanders, who is known for being one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, became the head coach for the Jackson State Tigers in 2020. In his first season, the Tigers finished with a 4-3 record and won their first three games of the year. Jackson State made a big statement in 2021, finishing with an 11-2 record and winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The team made it to the Celebration Bowl, the HBCU national championship game, but The Tigers lost to South Carolina State. Currently, Jackson State is 5-0 on the year and ranked No. 7 in the FCS Coaches Poll.