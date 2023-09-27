Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Hospitalized After Colorado's Loss to Oregon

Shilo Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes football player and son of the team's head coach Deion Sanders, was sent to the hospital after suffering an undisclosed injury during the loss against the Oregon Ducks, per PEOPLE. The defensive back said he had to go to the emergency room because of the injury.

"I can't say I didn't play hard, I'm peeing blood right now," Shilo, 23, told Well Off Media while disembarking on the team's plane. The injury happened when Shilo took a blow to the kidney during a tackle. When asked if he was okay, Shilo responded, "Nah, I made a tackle and I landed, like, on my kidney or something."

On Tuesday, Dieon gave an update on Shilo. "He's doing better," Deion said, per On3. "We went to the hospital right after we landed. He's doing much better. We're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend. He's a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively. (Shilo's) one of the voices on the defense and he plays with a certain physicality that we desire and we want and he's given me daily updates trust me, and I'm praying that he can play as a father as well as a coach."

Shilo plays safety for Colorado and joined the team after Deion was hired as the Buffaloes' head coach in November. So far this season, Shilo has recorded 26 tackles, one pass defended and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. He previously played at Jackson State and notched 59 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 20 games. Shilo started his career with the South Carolina Gamecocks and recorded 32 tackles in 13 games over two seasons.

In the game against Oregon, Shilo tallied seven tackles. It was Colorado's loss of the season, and Deion is interested to see how the team responds with or without Shilo. "I want to see the coaches respond first," Deion said. "That's the thing. I know that leaders are handling a lot, but I want to see how the coaches respond first and the coaches, they have been responding they've taken it upon themselves as making the necessary changes. Scheming a little differently because you got to understand that there are four games of film on us right now to really predicate what we're going to do and where we are."