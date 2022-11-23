Deion Sanders Could Have a New College Football Job Soon

Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach at Jackson State, and that has led to college football teams going after him. According to 247Sports, the NFL Hall of Famer has been in talks with Colorado and South Florida about their head coaching vacancies. This comes nearly one year after Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State. 247Sports also said that Sanders has not talked to anyone from Auburn who fired its head coach earlier this season.

Sanders was hired as the head coach at Jackson State in 2020. His first season was in the spring of 2021 and led the Tigers to a 4-3 record. In the fall of 2021, Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 overall record and a 9-0 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. The team earned the right to play in the Celebration Bowl but lost to South Carolina State in the HBCU national championship game. This season, Sanders led the Tigers to an 11-0 record and a 7-0 record in the SWAC. It's the first time in school history that Jackson State finished the regular season with an undefeated record.

We want it a lot more," Sanders exclusively told PopCulture.com in an interview in October. "And we understand that we must be up not only at every game but every practice. Because these guys are so competitive. This is not a kid trying to take the starter's job. And then when we go out there and perform on Saturdays, these teams play us like it's their Super Bowl."

PopCulture.com also spoke to Sanders last year, and he talked about when he knew he wanted to be a coach. "I think many great players — and I'm not being arrogant whatever — are coaches at their perspective level," Sanders said. "When I was in Florida State, the way I led was somewhat coaching. When I was in the NFL, the way I led was somewhat coaching. So I would take guys to keep them after practice to make sure we worked on some of the necessities of life.

"I would take guys to teach them how to watch film so they could migrate to yet another level. When I played the game, I would teach them lifestyle. I'd take it over other young men's finances to make sure they had money soon thereafter they retired. And even when they played and took care of their home responsibility, paid their insurance and paid their car payments. I've done some tremendous things."