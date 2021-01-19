Deion Sanders Reveals He Was Robbed in Mississippi, Offers Reward

✖

Deion Sanders announced he was robbed this week. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State Football coach went to Instagram on Monday to announce his Ford F-350 was broken into and his boombox was stolen. He asked for the boombox back and is offering a reward.

“I have a black Ford F-350 and it was broken into last night,” Sanders said in a video posted on Instagram. “A white Suburban came at 5:37 AM, broke the window out and stole this boombox that one of my dearest friends gave me as a birthday gift. And I’m a little disturbed because the boombox has sentimental value. I’m offering a reward to find that boombox. I want that boombox back. I don’t give a dern about the (truck), the window, we can always get that replaced, even the material things. I want that back. I love you, Jackson (Mississippi). I appreciate you. There will be a reward. Please find my boombox. Streets, please find my boombox.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

The white suburban described by Sanders is a "suspect vehicle that we've been looking for a while now," the Jackson Police Department told TMZ. While Sanders is looking to get his boombox back, he is preparing for the team's spring season, the first game is on Feb. 21 against the Edward Waters. Jackson State will play eight games with the final game coming on Apr. 17 against the Alcorn State.

“We’re going to change the game here,” Sanders said last month, as reported by 247Sports. We expect to win, we expect to mature these guys, develop these guys and give them an opportunity to be a professional, on the field and off the field, but we’re going to win here. We’re going to turn a lot of heads, I promise you that.” Sanders was hired by Jackson State in September. He joins the Tigers after spending 14 years on the NFL Network.

"Why not? Isn't this the time?" Sanders asked on his 21st and Prime podcast. "Isn't this the moment? Isn't this what's needed? To match what our President eloquently said, it's a match made in heaven. This is a God move." Sanders, 53, played for five different NFL teams in his 14-year career. He's a two-time Super Champion, eight-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.