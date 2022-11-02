Deion Sanders Makes Big Decision With Jackson State Football Team Following Death of Takeoff

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders just made a big decision with his football team following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The Tigers will take on Texas Southern in Houston this weekend where Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley early Tuesday morning. While meeting with his players on Tuesday, Sanders said they aren't allowed to leave the team hotel.

"I'm just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That's our rappers," Sanders said, per a video of his message (via ESPN). "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we're going. So that eliminates all of y'all leaving that hotel. Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice."

Takeoff was shot dead at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, which is one mile away from PNC Stadium. Jackson State and Texas Southern are set to play each other at the stadium, and that led to Sanders making the decision to keep his players at the hotel to make sure they stay safe.

"This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley. They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirsnick Ball, better known as Takeoff. He's a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta," Houston Police chief Troy Finner said.

Along with telling his players to stay in the hotel, Sanders expressed his sympathies for Takeoff and the two others who were injured. "I don't want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you're valuable to us," the former NFL star said. "Let's think about that. Let's pray for the families.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was a member of the hip-hop group Migos along with Quavo and Offset. The trio had multiple chart-topping hits including "Bad and Boujee," "Stir Fry" and "MotorSport." In 2018, Migos earned multiple Grammy nominations, one for Best Rap Album and one for Best Rap Performance. All three grew up in Atlanta and showed support for the Atlanta Hawks and Sanders' former teams the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons.