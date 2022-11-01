Braves, Falcons and Hawks Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper Takeoff Following His Death

The hip-hop world and the city of Atlanta are mourning the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff who died early Tuesday morning after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. According to the Associated Press, Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

"Let me just ask ... that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation," Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "Let us bring justice to this family." The shooting occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling, a three-story downtown Houston retail complex. Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was pronounced dead on the scene after he was shot following an altercation. He was 28 years old.

Takeoff was one-third of the popular rap group Migos along with Quavo and Offset. As a group, Migos released four studio albums and earned multiple Grammy nominations. In 2018, Takeoff released a solo album called The Last Rocket, and the LP reached No. 4 on the Billboard charts. In October, Takeoff and Quavo released an album called Only Built for Infinity Links which features the hit single "Hotel Lobby." Here's a look at Atlanta sports teams paying tribute to Takeoff who grew up in the metro Atlanta area.