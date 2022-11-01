Braves, Falcons and Hawks Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper Takeoff Following His Death

By Brian Jones

The hip-hop world and the city of Atlanta are mourning the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff who died early Tuesday morning after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. According to the Associated Press, Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. 

"Let me just ask ... that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation," Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "Let us bring justice to this family."  The shooting occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling, a three-story downtown Houston retail complex. Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was pronounced dead on the scene after he was shot following an altercation. He was 28 years old.

Takeoff was one-third of the popular rap group Migos along with Quavo and Offset. As a group, Migos released four studio albums and earned multiple Grammy nominations. In 2018, Takeoff released a solo album called The Last Rocket, and the LP reached No. 4 on the Billboard charts. In October, Takeoff and Quavo released an album called Only Built for Infinity Links which features the hit single "Hotel Lobby." Here's a look at Atlanta sports teams paying tribute to Takeoff who grew up in the metro Atlanta area. 

Atlanta Braves

One person wrote: "Such sad news. . My heart and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon."

Atlanta Falcons

One Falcons fan wrote: "Listen! If y'all play ANY music on Sunday that isn't featuring this man, you're WRONG!"

Atlanta Hawks

A Hawks fan wrote: "Our city experienced a huge loss today. Condolences and prayers go out to all of his family and friends."

Atlanta Sports Reporter Zack Klein

One person wrote: "The Hawks need to never sell his courtside seat ever."

Atlanta Sports Reporter Maria Martin

One person tweeted: "Remember Quavo and Takeoff coming to church in Athens as kids with their grandma Mrs. Mattox before she passed."

Migos with Hawks Star Trae Young

One Hawks fan said: "I had the pleasure of meeting Takeoff and seeing him around at event in Atlanta or at a Hawks game and he was always real chill and humble!!!"

Outkast

And this fan wrote: "My condolences to his family my God keep this family covered in the blood. Rest in Heaven King."

