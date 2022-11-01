Braves, Falcons and Hawks Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper Takeoff Following His Death
The hip-hop world and the city of Atlanta are mourning the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff who died early Tuesday morning after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. According to the Associated Press, Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.
"Let me just ask ... that anyone who has information on the shooter or shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation," Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "Let us bring justice to this family." The shooting occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling, a three-story downtown Houston retail complex. Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was pronounced dead on the scene after he was shot following an altercation. He was 28 years old.
Takeoff was one-third of the popular rap group Migos along with Quavo and Offset. As a group, Migos released four studio albums and earned multiple Grammy nominations. In 2018, Takeoff released a solo album called The Last Rocket, and the LP reached No. 4 on the Billboard charts. In October, Takeoff and Quavo released an album called Only Built for Infinity Links which features the hit single "Hotel Lobby." Here's a look at Atlanta sports teams paying tribute to Takeoff who grew up in the metro Atlanta area.
Atlanta Braves
RIP to Atlanta’s own Takeoff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/lrZq3oE4sf— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 1, 2022
Atlanta Falcons
Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball
Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world
Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022
Atlanta Hawks
We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture.
Sending our love to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss today. pic.twitter.com/amqFhkIUqR— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2022
Atlanta Sports Reporter Zack Klein
I met 3 smart, humble & hard working guys from Atlanta on the road covering NBA playoffs in 2014 or ‘15… few months later… the entire world would know the Migos
RIP Takeoff – 🙏🏼prayers to your family & friends. Gone way too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/fSMt6yVFM5— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 1, 2022
Atlanta Sports Reporter Maria Martin
They all represent Georgia so well. They all give back to Atlanta.— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) November 1, 2022
Each one of them is supremely talented on their own and incredible together. Truly devastated for Migos this morning.
RIP Takeoff. Atlanta is with y’all. (📸 @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/vPQn1dtQQE
Migos with Hawks Star Trae Young
essa foto aqui é de meses antes do Draft que trouxe o Trae pra cá, inclusive o Quavo deu o apelido de Ice Trae antes dele ser draftado por nós, Migos tem uma influência forte nesse atual Hawks. Um dia triste pra ATL
RIP TAKEOFF 🕊️— Calvície Hawks (4-3) (@CalvicieHawks) November 1, 2022
Prays for Quavo pic.twitter.com/hbpeuWRFa0
Outkast
Rest in peace, Takeoff 🙏🏾 Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and community of people touched by his craft 🖤 pic.twitter.com/A1RkcrwyRZ— Outkast (@Outkast) November 1, 2022
