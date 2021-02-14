✖

A red flag came out early on in the Daytona 500 Sunday, as lightning was reported in the area near the raceway. After the race began, Daytona International Speedway officials tweeted a weather alert, advising fans to secure items at their campsites. Video from the raceway also showed fans being told to leave the stands and seek shelter because of lightning in the area. Shortly after the delay began, it started pouring rain in Daytona.

Weather Alert: Thunderstorms are forecast for the Daytona International Speedway area including lightning. We advise you to secure items at campsites. Please take necessary precautions.#DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/cmDLKdU4Ag — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) February 14, 2021

A lightning delay happens when lightning is reported within eight miles of the track, and the race is paused for 30 minutes. The lightning strike on Sunday was reported just three miles from the track. A lightning delay also happened during last year's race after just 20 laps. The 2020 race was delayed several hours before the race was completely halted until the next day. It was not completed until Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, making it the first race to take place over two days since 2012. Fans watching the 2021 race hoped the same thing would not happen this year.

Teams race to cover cars as the rain comes down. #NASCAR #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/7xv6qUdZkS — Noah Lewis (NASCAR Writer) (@Noah_Lewis1) February 14, 2021

Although the delay came very early in the race, it came after a major crash in the 14th lap. The incident happened when Kyle Busch gave his teammate Christopher Bell a push, but he hit Aric Almirola from behind as well, beginning a chain reaction. Sixteen cars were involved, including the No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Newman. Last year, Newman was involved in a major accident at the 2020 Daytona 500, which left him hospitalized. Thankfully, Newman appeared to get out of his vehicle without suffering any major injuries.