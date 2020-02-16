Daytona 500: Rainy Weather Delays NASCAR Race Again, Threatens Possible Postponement

The Daytona 500‘s start on Sunday afternoon was delayed due to raindrops falling onto the track. The 40 drivers were in the middle of the pace lap when this delay took place, causing them to drive back into the pit area. The weather cleared after a sizable storm, kickstarting the race once again, but the action soon came to a stop.

Bummer. This isn’t looking good. You have to wonder if they’re ever gonna get through this race today. More rain 🌧 is on the way. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/zarzz9kC28 — WSCP1 #EliteCult45 #AcquittedFOREVER (@WSCP1) February 16, 2020

According to the weather radar, more rain is on the way to Daytona International Speedway. It doesn’t appear to be clearing up. The cars are sidelined at the track after a mere 20 laps while FOX airs the 2019 Daytona 500.

With the delay taking place, there are now concerns about when the actual race will take place. The drivers have to cover 500 miles, and there is precious little daylight left at Daytona International Speedway.

While there were many on social media frustrated with the rain delay that put a halt to the action, others were actually in favor of the potential postponement. They wanted to see the Daytona 500 take place at night with the lights shining down on the action.

“I’m not against a prime time nighttime race Daytona on [NASCAR on FOX],” one user commented on Twitter after seeing the news about a potential delay taking place. Although this was not a universal opinion. There were several fans angry about potentially missing the postponed race due to having to be at work.

“I don’t understand why the start time was not moved up like it was called that around 3:30 and throughout the evening it would be rain… #Daytona500,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Now we have this & probably won’t race until tomorrow on a sorry Monday.”

If the race is delayed until Monday, there will be some viewers present due to it taking place on President’s Day, but a large majority will not be available. They will have to work all day.

Another option is for NASCAR to delay the Daytona 500 until August, which would only push back the season’s start even further. The fans have been waiting for racing action November and have eagerly been anticipating the upcoming schedule. Having it delayed would only cause more frustration.

