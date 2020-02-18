Daytona 500: NASCAR Slammed for Congratulating Denny Hamlin in Wake of Ryan Newman Wreck

NASCAR is facing backlash after it sent a congratulatory tweet to Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin amid Ryan Newman‘s crash during the final lap of the race. As Hamlin emerged victorious Monday night, marking his third consecutive win, Newman was rushed to the hospital, where he is said to be in serious condition following the scary crash.

For many fans, NASCAR‘s tweet seemed to be tone deaf considering the severity of Newman’s injuries.

“I am appalled that they would be celebrating before even checking on Ryan Newman,” wrote one person.

“Poor taste to celebrate before we know [Ryan Newman] is okay,” added another.

“I find it troubling [NASCAR] has yet to acknowledge the Newman accident,” replied a third person. “Praying for Ryan.”

“Thats pretty cheap to celebrate while newmans state in unknown, even dale jr had the class to wait until dillon was ok to celebrate,” wrote somebody else.

“I realize that Denny won but damn there is a fellow driver upside down at the end of the track and you have to showboat,” commented a fifth. “Show some respect to what happened. [Not Classy].”

“Y’all. Take a class in PR,” advised someone else. “You NEED to say something. Anything. About Ryan Newman.”

Newman, 42, was on the final lap of the race when his No. 6 Ford was bumped from behind by Ryan Blaney, sending Newman’s vehicle crashing into the wall before another driver collided with the driver’s side of Newman’s vehicle. The contact sent Newman’s vehicle airborne before repeatedly flipping upside down. The vehicle briefly caught fire before the flames were extinguished.

Newman was removed from his vehicle and transported via a stretcher to an ambulance, which took him to a local hospital. Although he is said to be in serious conditions, doctors said that his injuries are “non-life threatening.”

Several hours after sending the tweet congratulating Hamlin, NASCAR released a statement on Newman.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening,” the statement began. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”