David Ortiz ‘Recovering Well’ Following Third Surgery From Gunshot Wound

Former MLB star David Ortiz is “recovering well,” following his third surgery for a gunshot wound he sustained in June. The ex Boston Red Sox player was not the target of the shooting, but was seated next to the intended target in a Dominican Republic nightclub. He had to be rushed to a hospital, where doctors had to remove his gallblabber and part of his intestines. He was then flown to Boston the next day where he underwent another surgery.

In a new statement issued by the team on behalf of Ortiz’s family, the ball player’s wife Tiffany said, “Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound. The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits.”

“We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

David Ortiz underwent a third surgery today and remains at MGH. Here’s a statement from his wife Tiffany Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/3qR9Vs3rLa — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 11, 2019

After the tragic incident, Tiffany issued a statement on Ortiz’s condition, stating, “David remains in guarded condition in the surgical intensive care unit following his second surgery.”

“He continues to heal and make progress,” she added. “David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary.”

@davidortiz Hang in there Papi. You and your family are in my prayers. The Lord bless you and keep you! — Papou’ (@john_papou) July 11, 2019

Following the shooting, many of Ortiz’s peers spoke out in support of him, expressing their sadness over what happened and wishing him a quick recovery.

“Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for [Ortiz], Tiffany and their family,” Alex Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

“I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon,” retired Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez added.

Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz, also commented on the situation at the time, telling ESPN that all he knew was that his son was shot and wounded at the bar, but beyond that he had very little information.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” the worried father stated. “At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son.”

At this time, there is no word on if doctor’s expect Ortiz to make a full recovery, or if there will be any residual issues to face in the wake of his wounds and medical treatment.