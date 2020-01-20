UFC 246: Dave Bautista Made His Presence Felt With Support for Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Dave Bautista was among the famous face spotted at UFC 246, but he ended up on the wrong side of the main event. Bautista, who wrestled in WWE as “The Animal” Batista, was all for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who ended up losing to Conor McGregor. However, Bautista went all out to support Cerrone, even rocking a black cowboy hat for the night

Fans loved see the wrestler-turned-actor, who has starred in Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049, at the event and fired off references to his WWE career, the hat and the odd hand signs he was throwing up in the gif UFC tweeted out.

“Someone may get a Batista bomb!” one fan wrote, referring to his WWE finishing move.

“Cowboy Dave caught me off-guard, but since it’s Bautista, he can pull it off,” another wrote.

“Batista throwing up them gang signs,” a third viewer wrote.

However, Bautista, who celebrating his 51st birthday on Saturday, was also mocked a bit after Cerrone lost. Many wondered if he had put any money down on the fight, and other just wanted to gloat.

“He should quickly sit back down,” one fan wrote.

“Ever bet against the king [Conor McGregor]. I wonder how much he lost betting against Conor LOL,” a second Twitter user wrote.

“Say goodbye to your investment,” another wrote.

“Happy birthday but no Dave your boy lost to a God,” a fourth user wrote.

This is not the first time Bautista has popped up in headline related to Cerrone. The pair recently had an outing riding Harleys together, but it soon evolved into a test of strength.

“It was cool, really cool,” Cerrone recently said of the outing, per MMAmania.com. “The better story is Dave bailing hay with us. I struggled to pick up a bail of hay and throw it up on the stack. This dude would pick one up with each hand and just walking and launching them wherever we wanted them. God, he made me feel so inferior as a man. (Laughs) Don’t worry, Dave, I’ll beat your f—king ass though.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images