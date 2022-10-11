Davante Adams Banned From Popular Kansas City Amusement Park After Shoving Photographer After Game

Davante Adams is taking heat for shoving a photographer after the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday night. And one amusement park in Kansas City made it clear that what Adams did is unacceptable. Worlds of Fun went to Twitter to announce that the Raiders wide receiver has been "permanently banned" from the park. It's not clear if Adams ever attended or was planning to attend Worlds of Fun, but he does regret shoving the photographer following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs.

On Twitter, Adams wrote: "Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me...MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this." Before the tweet, Adams spoke to reporters and issued an apology to the camera operator.

BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun. — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) October 11, 2022

"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said, per ESPN. "So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

The photographer filed a police report against Adams, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement Tuesday, per Sports Illustrated. The man said he made arrangements for "private transport" to the hospital after the incident. He reportedly suffered injuries that are "preliminarily thought to be non-life-threatening."

Worlds of Fun opened in 1973 and was founded by Jack Steadman and Lamar Hunt who also founded the Chiefs. The park is known for its Mamba roller coaster which is the tallest coaster in the park as it exceeds 200 feet. The theme of the park takes from the book Around the World in Eighty Days, and the park is divided into eight major sections — Scandinavia, Africa, Europa, the Orient, Wild West, International Plaza, Planet Snoopy, and Americana.