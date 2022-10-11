Raiders WR Davante Adams Pushes Cameraman to the Ground Following Team's Loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was not happy after the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football and took his frustrations out on a camera operator. Adams is seen pushing the credentialed person to the ground while heading to the locker room. Once Adams cooled down, he issued an apology to the man.

"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said at his locker, per ESPN. "So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Adams also went to Twitter to issue an apology. "Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams tweeted. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Adams is facing discipline from the league and could be suspended. The incident comes after he caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. The Raiders, who led the game 17-0 in the second quarter, had a chance to possibly win the game as they had to ball with less than a minute remaining. But on the final play, Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other as they were both going out for a pass on a fourth-down play that went incomplete. One play earlier, Adams appeared to have caught a ball for a first down, but officials ruled he never had possession.

"I don't want to comment too much on the officiating, but I thought that I was in," he said. Adams, 29, was acquired by the Raiders in March after spending his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. During his time in Green Bay, Adams reached the Pro Bowl five times and has been named to the All-Pro First team the last two seasons.