Danica Patrick Tours Egypt After Ex Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement to Shailene Woodley

✖

Danica Patrick traveled to Egypt shortly after her ex Aaron Rodgers announced he is engaged to Shailene Woodley. The former NASCAR star went to Instagram to post a series of photos and videos of her in the African country. In one of the posts, Patrick poses with the Sphinx and the background, indicating that "Everything is right one time."

"It was a long and amazing journey for 2 weeks and it ended yesterday morning with the great pyramid and the Sphinx..... during a full moon of course," Patrick wrote in one of the posts. "Will definitely share more amazing pics. Lots of wow! Lots of history. And SO many questions about how and who done it." In another post, Patrick talked about riding on a camel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

"As if the last day of the Egyptian initiation trip couldn’t get any better, I hitch hiked a ride on a camel!" she wrote. The last picture with my arms up in the air was a symbolic shot.... when I won my first go-kart race at 10 I went across the finish line doing the same thing. Winning, as I finally made it to Egypt!"

Patrick's trip to Egypt comes during a time where the internet is still buzzing about Rodgers' announcement which happened during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 6, one day before the Super Bowl. Woodley confirmed the news last week while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. At the same time, news of Patrick's reaction to the engagement surfaced online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

“[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past."

Patrick and Rodgers called things off in July 2020 after dating for over two years. There were talks about the two possibly getting engaged, and they also bought a house together in California. Patrick is moving forward with her trips and projects like her Pretty Intense podcast.