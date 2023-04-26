Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to Green Bay Packers Fans After New York Jets Trade

Aaron Rodgers is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers as he has been traded to the New York Jets this week. He spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and won a lot of games with the team that has been around for over 100 years. When Rodgers learned the news of the trade. He sent an emotional message to the Packers and their fans.

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the Packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote in a social media post.

The Packers selected Rodgers No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. At the time, Rodgers was the backup quarterback for Brett Favre but became the starter in 2008 when Favre was traded to the Jets. From there, Rodgers became one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, being named to the Pro Bowl 10 times, the All-Pro Team six times, won the NFL MVP award four times and led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010.

"I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime," Rodgers stated. "I'm grateful to the late Ted Thompson for drafting me, for my head coaches, especially the 13 years with Mike McCarthy, and the last 4 with Matt LaFleur."

Rodgers went on to show love to Packers fans. "To the fans, thank you, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB. To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close," Rodgers wrote. "I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always." Rodgers now joins a Jets team that has not played or won a Super Bowl since the 1968 season.