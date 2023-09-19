Danica Patrick Rips Martin Truex Jr. for 'Cold' Reaction to Death of Ex-Girlfriend Sherry Pollex

Danica Patrick has issues with Martin Truex Jr.'s reaction to the death of his ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex. The 41-year-old former NASCAR driver went to social media to call out Truex's "cold' reaction to Pollex who recently died of ovarian cancer at the age of 44. Truex and Pollex dated from 2005 to 2023.

"From the very minute of her diagnosis Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease," Truex said in his statement. "Sherry's passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle."

(Photo: John Harrelson/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Patrick had a strong response to the statement from Truex. "I avoid negativity on social at almost all costs," she wrote. "Almost…. But this is the most insensitive disconnected statement from a guy that I have never liked. And obviously for good reason. I don't care what happened between them but this is as cold as it gets. A PR rep wrote this guaranteed. You're free from this now Sherry."

People began taking aim at Patrick on social media. One person wrote: Danica Patrick… what the hell is this? How is she taking Sherry's passing and making it about her personal feelings towards Martin Truex Jr.?? Talk about insensitive and disconnected…"

Another person added: "Danica Patrick's post on her Instagram story is classless and disgusting. I'm glad she is not in NASCAR anymore and I hope she never comes back." It's not clear why Patrick is not a fan of Truex, but the two competed against each other from 2010 to 2017.

Pollex was one of the most respected people in the NASCAR community as she was consistent in her fight against cancer. She was instrumental in founding Catwalk for a Cause, a charity fashion gala that brought the NASCAR industry together in the fight against childhood cancer.

"NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry Pollex, whose fight against cancer and determination to help others through the Sherry Strong Foundation was an inspiration to all who knew her. NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation's thoughts and prayers are with Sherry's family and friends," NASCAR said in a statement.