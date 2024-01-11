Aaron Rodgers Returns to 'The Pat McAfee Show' Day After Host Said He's 'Done' With Show

Aaron Rodgers is back on The Pat McAfee Show. The New York Jets quarterback made an appearance Thursday to talk about his relationship with Bill Belichick, who announced he's leaving the New England Patriots after being the head coach for 24 seasons.

"Joining us now to chitchat about massive names being amicably departed from two teams and at a very, very high level is a four-time NFL MVP and a man who is a Super Bowl champion," Pat McAfee said on the ESPN show, per NBC News. "Ladies and gentlemen, the last human Bill Belichick talked to on the field as the New England Patriots head coach: Aaron Rodgers."

Aaron Rodgers is back on the Pat McAfee show a day after it was announced he would no longer appear on the show for the rest of the NFL season. 😳pic.twitter.com/JjW6NpYJJU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 11, 2024

McAfee said on his show Wednesday that Rodgers' appearances every Tuesday were done for the rest of the NFL season. He shared the news one day after Rodgers was on the shows sounding off on Jimmy Kimmel and the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions, though, do piss off a lot of people," McAfee said. "And I'm pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks."

Following the announcement, McAfee clarified his comments. "I never said he'll never be on the show again," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I hope he chooses to still chat with us. We've been lucky the last 4 years to ride the wave of a season with a 4X NFL MVP (2 of which during The ART Era) and get his thoughts along the way.. in real time.

On the Thursday show, Rodgers kept his focus on football and shared his thoughts on Belichick leaving and Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban announcing his retirement. "He seems like a lifer. It's tough. You have Bill, but Nick (Saban) announcing his retirement," Rodgers said, per the New York Post. "That's two iconic coaches. We play this game, we love this game, there's this idea of game-changers.

"In actuality, there's really very few people who move the game forward — players or coaches… Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were those guys. Bill did things his own way and had a ton of success with it. People tried to copy it and couldn't do it. I think that's the greatest compliment you could give Bill besides the respect of competing against him. One of my favorite things about Bill is his love for the game."